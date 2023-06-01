Cristina Kirchner asked to suspend the elevation to trial and demanded new evidence

The complaint that represents the vice president Cristina Kirchner asked suspend the trial of the cause for assassination attempt against him, which occurred in September of last year. In addition, he criticized the prosecutor Carlos Rivolo for dismissing a report “of central importance” in the investigation and required new testing measures.

Through a brief presented by their lawyers Jose Manuel Ubeira y Marcos Aldazabalthe ex-president pointed out against the prosecutor of the case, after he decided to close the investigation stage and send the only ones arrested for the fact to trial: Fernando Sabag Montiel, Benda Uliarte and Nicolás Carrizo.

In that decision, Rívolo argued that the attack was limited to the three defendants, who, according to his investigation, They had no financing or relationship with other groups with a history of violent demonstrations against government officials.

«We have come to point out extremely relevant information for this cause and to request the urgent production of test measures. It is evident that the evidence produced in the ‘Federal Revolution’ case reinforces what was said by this party when opposing the trial: new evidence appears every day, this case is in full process and raising it is nothing more than consecrating impunity“Indicated the lawyers, representatives of the head of the Senate.

In addition, they questioned the referral of the case to trial requested by the prosecutor, taking into account that two business days before, “evidence of central importance was added to the file of which the public prosecutor ignored«.

Along these lines, Ubeira and Aldazabal indicated that on May 23, “Court No. 8 of the jurisdiction submitted a report made by the DATIP (General Directorate of Investigations and Technological Support for Criminal Investigation) in the case known as ‘Federal Revolution’

And they added: “This report was produced based on a request from the Prosecutor’s Office No. 11 of the jurisdiction that an analysis of all the devices seized in that file be carried out.”

Assassination attempt: what was in the report mentioned by the complaint

In the mentioned report, the lawyers maintained that “the information extracted from the Google Drive of Jonathan Morel, one of the leaders of the Federal Revolution». There, he assured in writing, he found himself «the illegal financing of the Caputo family to the violent and anti-democratic group Revolución Federal».

Also, they detected “flyers with threats to the Vice President of the Nation, queries of CUITs from different people, including Cristina Fernández de Kirchner”added the complaint.

The lawyers mentioned, in turn, a conversation between Morel and “Dali Revolución”, to emphasize that the latter mentions that it has “a 9mm pistol” and that “he wants to use it in the ‘bullet activity‘».

“Surprisingly, the prosecutor did not delve into the report submitted by Court No. 8 in the slightest and moved forward with the elevation of the case to trial. The most exiguous investigation in the conversation allows us to see the seriousness of this action, ”they pointed out.

Assassination attempt: Cristina Kirchner’s lawyers request new measures of evidence

After reviewing the different calls that they considered relevant to the case, which were found in the report discarded by the prosecutor Rívolo, Ubeira and Aldazabal, at the request of the vice president, they requested the realization of new test measures.

They mentioned, among them, the interweaving of contacts y conducting raids that serve to identify possible financial and logistical connections behind the assassination attempt against Cristina Kirchner.

Thus, the representatives of the former president, asked that these measures become effective, the suspension of the elevation to trial and, in addition, that the federal case reservation be presented.

