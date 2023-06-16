Cristina Kirchner compared the crisis with those of 1989 and 2001 and said that the IMF “put a gun to the head” of Argentina

One day after the closure of the alliances and having renamed its political space Union for the Homeland, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner He compared the current economic crisis with those of 1989 and 2001 and accused the International Monetary Fund of having put “a gun to the head” of Argentina. His statements were registered in an act of expansion of works in the province of Santa Cruz together with the local governor, Alicia Kirchner.

Although she said that the current “is not the same country as in 2001”, the vice president warned that “the same story is repeating itself” with the “brutal indebtedness” that the country has with the IMF.

Cristina Kirchner in Rio Gallegos. Telam: Pictures

Regarding the current situation, Fernández maintained that the “problem” of the government of Alberto Fernández was that the officials who “did not work” were those who “were managing the economy and the tarasca” of the country.

“If you want to be president and you run, it is because you want to govern the country and define what is going to be done,” he said in Santa Cruz, adding that he thought that “he would never experience again” the IMF’s interference in the country’s economy.

Cristina Kirchner pointed to those who “from the political space itself threaten to go to the judicial party”

Given this, Cristina Fernández reiterated her request for “dialogue between all forces to address the terrible issue of indebtedness with the IMF”, on which she added that it was not “generated” by the Government of the Front of All but by the administration of Mauricio Macri.

In this sense, he reinforced the criticism of the “macro program that was given to Macri” once the loan was granted.

“Why don’t you bring me the macro program that they gave Macri when they granted him the loan and he said he was going to repay it in 5 years. Give it to me, I’ll take it to the government and convince them. Please, what economic program …”.

Economic crisis: “It is not the same country as in 2001, but the same story is repeating itself”

From Río Gallegos, the vice president considered that “paying the IMF” in 2005 by the government of Néstor Kirchner was “the most pragmatic act that a president has taken in Argentine history”, because in this way “the rudder is recovered for Argentina of its economy”.

“It is not the same country as in 2001, we had double-digit unemployment, the AUH did not exist, there was hunger, but the same story is repeating itself,” said Cristina when inaugurating the expansion of the Río Gallegos Regional Hospital accompanied by the governor Alicia Kirchner from Santa Cruz and the National Minister of Works, Gabriel Katopodis.

“What happened in 1989 happens 12 years later, in 2001, and is now going through the brutal private debt and what happened later with the arrival of the IMF. There are provinces that have 98% of their debt in dollars,” detailed the vice president

Also, the head of Union for the Fatherland He assured that the IMF “is one” and equated the administration of Kristalina Giorgieva with that of Christine Lagarde. “It is true that Argentina is one, regardless of the party that governs. But the Monetary Fund is also one. Or now they are going to make me believe that Kristalina Giorgieva has nothing to do with Christine Lagarde”

The Kirchnerist intern: “From the political space itself they threaten to go to the judicial party”

In the message that began at 6:48 p.m., the head of the Senate referred to the new name of the electoral front and expressed that it seeks to show that it is necessary to “have a single, national and patriotic position, against those who do not demand adjustment programs “.

In addition, Cristina Kirchner pointed to those who from “their own political space threaten to go to the judicial party”, after the extreme tension in the closing of alliances with the sector of Daniel Scioli.

And he questioned: “I mean, everything that has happened to us, and here I allow myself a little personalism, that has happened to me, and I am not talking about causes of conviction, I am talking about attempted murder and impunity for those who planned, however , some make an effort (to go to Justice)”.

“When one has government responsibilities, the responsibility is to govern and have as little conflict as possible. It is necessary to recover the concept of political representation,” he said.

“It would never have occurred to me in a campaign, to go to a province or call a political leader to be a candidate for senator against the candidate for senator that such a governor put in such a province,” said Cristina Kirchner.

He also elaborated on the new name of the group: “If you don’t like the word homeland, because it sounds too grandiloquent, home and family, because ultimately, the first homeland that one has is the family, they are your children, they are your grandchildren, that is the first country, the small country, the country of the heart, the country of the house, the country of the home”.

The vice president charged against “the politicians” and urged the President to “honor” the Casa Rosada

“Alicia always talks about politicians, I don’t like what you say about cheap politicians, they are expensive politicians because they have cost the country a lot, they are in dollars, who had them. That is why it demands a lot of responsibility, it demands to recover political representation for politics , that when one is voted for, they know what they are voting for and that this vote will be honored sitting on a bench or in the Casa Rosada”,

He also chicaned Alberto Fernández for the book he gave him last year (Diary of a season on the fifth floorby Juan Carlos Torre). “I hope the President has read it, although I don’t know, I think not”slipped

ca / ds