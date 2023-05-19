Cristina Kirchner on the verge of breaking down when talking about Néstor and her daughter: “Florencia depends on me”

the vice president Cristina Kirchner spent moments of emotion in the interview with Pablo Duggan in Duro de Mar, in C5N, when asked how the assassination attempt against him influenced him. At that time, she mentioned Florencia: “My daughter is an extraordinary woman who is sick“. In another part of the note, he was also on the verge of breaking down when talking about Néstor Kirchner.

The driver asked the ex-president what the assassination attempt suffered on September 1, 2022, when he was triggered twice centimeters from his face outside his house, influenced him. “Perhaps it is in fear (his voice breaks). Let’s see, Máximo is a man, he does not depend on me. But my daughter, Florencia, depends on me. She has told me not to think about her, to do what I have to do. My daughter is an extraordinary woman who is sick, she has a pathology like any woman can have. Linked, well, with what we already know, I don’t want to talk about it either. She needs me”.

Cristina Kirchner: “Florencia depends on me, she is an extraordinary woman who is sick”

“I feel that my granddaughter, Elena, her daughter, who has a wonderful father like Camilo. But my daughter needs me and If something happened to me, she would suffer a lot and her pathology could worsen, her disease“, he expressed.

Along these lines, he continued: “The assassination attempt has impacted me in that sense. It is clear that no one has bought life. But to think what it would be like if I wasn’t here, from Florence, affects me humanly“.

“There is a tendency towards dehumanization. Even in those who love you very much, they love you, but there is a dehumanization in the sense that they believe that I bank everything, that I am invincible. I bank a lot, really. But the processes of dehumanization have an impact,” commented Cristina Kirchner in C5N.

Likewise, the vice president pointed out: “The only thing that worries me is this. In short, for others, for following what they think, because of their convictions, it was infinitely worse for them, they don’t even have a place, a grave to go mourn . I’m not going to super victimize myself. There is nothing worse than that, yet there are thousands.”

Cristina Kirchner was moved when she remembered Néstor

In another section of the interview, CFK talked about what he would do with his political life and reminded Néstor: “I am going to be in the military all my life. I am part of the decimated generation. The one that Néstor spoke about. Next week it will be 20 years I hope that the children of that decimated generation are the ones who take the baton”.

“On May 25, 20 years will pass since a man with just 22% of the votes changed Argentina,” he said, and Duggan asked him: “Are you excited?” “Yes, like he’s not going to move me. He moves me a lot. Let’s talk about something else,” he closed.

ED