Cristina Kirchner reappears in the middle of the electoral campaign days after the reopening of the cases involving her

Within the framework of the presentation of the 20 years of the publication of the book “After the collapse, conversations between Torcuato Di Tella and Néstor Kirchner”the vice president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner It is presented this Saturday at the Metropolitan University for Education and Work (UMET) in the middle of the electoral campaign. This is her first public appearance since the August primaries, where she was photographed voting, on the same Sunday where Javier Milei was the candidate with the most votes in the elections.

The talk, called “Of castes, inheritances, collapses and future”, was broadcast through the former president’s social networks.

His appearance occurs in the middle of the electoral campaign where Unión por la Patria seeks to recover the lost ground with the libertarian Javier Milei, who was the most voted figure in the August primaries.

Simultaneously, last Monday, September 18, the Court of Cassation ordered reopen the Hotesur-Los Sauces and Memorandum with Iran cases. The decision of the highest criminal court means that the vice president will go to oral trial.

In the first of them, she is being investigated for alleged illicit association and money laundering through the rental of her hotels, where businessmen Lázaro Báez, Fabián De Sousa and Cristóbal López would be involved. On the other hand, in the case of the memorandum of understanding, she is accused of covering up Iranian officials for the attack against the AMIA.

Developing…

