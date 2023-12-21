Home » Cristina Pacheco, Renowned Television Host and Journalist, Passes Away at 82
Television host and journalist Cristina Pacheco passed away on Thursday, December 21, leaving the world of entertainment in mourning. The news was confirmed by her daughter through social media, announcing the death of the renowned presenter of “Here we had to live” on Canal Once. Pacheco had recently announced her departure from the show due to a serious health issue.

The sudden death of Cristina Pacheco was reported during the live broadcast of the program “Cuéntamelo, ya!” where the hosts expressed their shock and sadness at the news. They immediately interrupted their programming to share the unfortunate update with their audience. Roxana Castellanos, star host of the show, shared the breaking news and expressed her condolences to Pacheco’s family and friends. She acknowledged Pacheco as a great journalist, woman, and television host.

Cristina Pacheco’s passing at the age of 82 has deeply affected the entertainment industry, and she will be remembered for her significant contributions to television and journalism. Rest in peace, Cristina Pacheco.

