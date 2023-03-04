Few bands can Hook currently the prog water enough. The British sextet is surprisingly good at combining the old and new genre school – see and hear “Virus”, which caused a well-deserved sensation in summer 2020. For the sequel, they opted for close conceptual connections – each song is assigned an animal – and even more adventurousness. Tried accordingly „Fauna“ all Prog extremes from classical, atmospheric pieces to electronic influences to modern, frontal complexity.

The concluding “Eyes Of Ebony” shows how close these extremes are together, where floating to epic sound arcs meet Math Rock. Polyrhythms and rough broadsides collide with meditative, introverted melody – eight and a half minutes for big mental leaps. On the other hand, “Lovebite” is short and compact at under four minutes, tries to use some humor and couples washed-out singalongs and old-school solos with the most modern complexity. There are exciting contradictions between pop and print, which are skillfully resolved by an all-embracing, anthemic refrain.

Another exciting creation is “Nightingale”, which seems to toboggan up and down the scale. From almost jazzy tones to the thick, almost metallic guitar and individual screams, Haken pack several Prog decades into a single song. That can sometimes overwhelm you, which happens, for example, in “Elephants Never Forget”. Those eleven minutes require multiple passes in the face of repeated moulting. King Crimson and Dream Theater join in happily, while the middle section even reveals some crossover potential. Should that be too much, then the opening “Taurus” with its constant tension between reality and appearance is the right choice.

Perhaps these 62 minutes are actually too much of a good thing, even though one complains about the budgetary high level. Hooks venture further than ever, take a few steps back, yet plow boldly toward the future. A somewhat clearer line wouldn’t have harmed “Fauna”, although the conceptual superstructure knows how to entertain, not to mention highly exciting tracks and passages. It takes patience to explore every detail, no matter how small, but again, it’s worth it. The resounding drive of the predecessor is missing a bit, but the Brits level off at a strong level – Prog for heart and soul, if you like.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 03/03/2023

Available from: Inside Out Music (Sony Music)

Website: hakenmusic.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/HakenOfficial

Category: Magazin, Reviews