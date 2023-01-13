Source Title: Cross-Border Interview “Common Talk” Dialogue “Hong Kong Talent” Cai Lan Live happily every day

The large-scale cross-border talk show “Let’s Talk Together” in the Greater Bay Area continues to be broadcast on Tencent Video. The chief producer and host of the ninth episode, Tian Pujun, came to Hong Kong, a very important city in the Greater Bay Area, to visit Mr. Cai Lan, a famous gourmet and cultural master, and listen to him talk about his life experience. Cai Lan was once hailed as the “Four Great Talents in Hong Kong” along with Jin Yong, Huang Zhan and Ni Kuang. He is proficient in calligraphy, painting, literature and film, and also understands wine, sex and wealth. I regard Mr. Cai Lan as a life mentor, because he is well-informed and knowledgeable. He has been pursuing happiness all his life. He is still writing, traveling, looking for delicious food, and drinking Pu-erh tea. Fear of age and enjoy life, this kind of life is very enviable. In many programs interviewing Cai Lan, there will be unshakable “market scenes”, because he likes shopping in markets and vegetable markets very much, and this time is no exception. Mr. Cai and Tian Pujun met at the gate of the market in Kowloon City. Everyone here knows each other He, the ordinary fruit shop has inscriptions by Cai Sheng. Cai Sheng told Tian Pujun that he likes to come here because he lives nearby and is very familiar with him. Many people have seen them grow up since they were young. . When he came to a cooked food stall, he said with a smile, “This is my office”, because he has been here too many times, and the boss would not deliberately come to greet him, but there are still many customers who take photos with him. He said frankly that he likes to chat with people, chat The advantage is that you can get to know a little more, know what this person is thinking, and put these materials into your mind. It can be the source of writing materials, etc., all of which are his bank; the disadvantage is that sometimes it is a bit annoying. The two talked about the transition from film production to “gourmet”, Cai Lan said: “He has been making films for forty years, I believe it is enough, and his curiosity has been satisfied. My mother once said that we should cultivate a little more interest. This If you don’t do it, you can do that, he likes to eat and drink, so he will naturally turn to diet.” The so-called tea restaurants in Hong Kong were all food stalls in the past. As life gradually improved, the food stalls moved into houses with roof tiles and were called tea restaurants. Most of the people who came to eat were ordinary people. He liked to come here to eat. I like down-to-earth, and I am basically an ordinary person. Everyone thinks that he can eat, but in fact he thinks that he can only compare. After eating in this family, he compares the neighbors, and compares the neighbors further away. Always compare, compare to nearby, compare to foreign countries, After the comparison, he has the right to speak. He simply wants to eat better, and he will taste things that he has not tried. After the trial, he is qualified to say whether it is delicious or not. Big organizations can say a few words frankly, it's hard work on a small scale, so they don't make judgments. After eating for a long time, I became curious. Later, when I went abroad to study, I also had to cook, which was cheap and delicious. He could cook Italian, Singaporean, and Thai dishes that he liked, and it was very easy. In many places, various stages and problems that life must go through have been experienced. What he wants to do is still doing today. Cai Lan said that it is another matter if he can do it or not. Many young people find it difficult to step out of a comfortable area. He thinks that being a human being should not be too much ” But”, when there are too many “buts”, it will become a “but person”. Eat and drink, make big things small, small things nothing, love is a small matter, beauty is a small matter, food is also a small matter, everything is a small matter. Living up to now, in retrospect, I was very “stupid” when I was young, not an easy person to get along with, I would think a lot, and the more I thought about it, the more complicated I was, my personality was awkward, and I kept changing it since then, reading humorous books, making friends Interesting friends, if you drink too much and become a little crazy, you will open up and slowly reverse your cowardly personality. Now it is better than before, better than when I was young, don’t be lonely when you can enjoy it, don’t be stingy, buy what you like when you see it, follow this basic to be a human being, live happily every day, and live happily today Better than yesterday, tomorrow will be more exciting than today, that’s the minimum requirement. Cai Lan’s open-mindedness is the life answer sheet he answered with his life experience. He also used his experience to tell the world that life is only three meals a day. Eating is instinct. There are no worries that cannot be solved by eating and drinking. Choose to make yourself happy What I am willing to fight for, even a very ordinary little thing can become a sense of accomplishment, and being able to live a peaceful life is also a state, and I am using my actions to tell everyone that it is easy and easy. 