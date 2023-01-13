Source title: Cross-border interview “Common Talk” interview with the goddess Gigi Lai: I have reached another stage of life

When it comes to Gigi Lai, I believe everyone will not be unfamiliar. As the goddess of the screen in the memory of countless audiences, Gigi Lai has participated in the shooting of many classic film works over the years, and has also created many popular screen images. Superb acting skills, exquisite facial features and dusty temperament are impressive. Time flies. After Gigi Lai returned to her family, she rarely appeared on the screen. The tenth episode of the large-scale cross-border talk show "Let's Talk Together" in the Greater Bay Area The chief producer and host Tian Pujun came to Hong Kong, and the two met at Gigi Lai's company to listen to the goddess talk about the new changes in these years. Gigi Lai was born in a family of performers in Hong Kong. In the show, she revealed that she actually started filming commercials when she was two years old. She started filming at the age of fourteen, and later officially entered the entertainment industry. Until 2007, Gigi Lai's younger brother had a serious car accident and was rescued in the emergency room for a long time, which brought great changes to her life. Due to various reasons intertwined, she made up her mind to stop acting. She admitted that at that time I'm really reluctant, but I don't have a lot of time to be a good actor. If she can't do one thing well, she will give up and can't spend this time continuing. Gigi lamented that when she was a child, her wish was to be a good mother and a good wife. She never thought of becoming a strong woman and succeed in her career. Later, she realized that a strong woman was forced out by life. When life was at its darkest, she gave money and effort to treat her younger brother. She had to stand up to appease and take care of her parents, which also made her realize that ability is forced. After her brother suffered an accident, Gigi Lai took over the business that her brother had been running for many years and did not shut it down. She said, that is If the younger brother's hard work is closed, his treasure will be gone, and he will have nothing in life. If he encounters such a big setback in life, if he can see that he can continue to operate, then he will have hope in life. The clinic, his hard work, his philosophy, and his hope are still there. Even if there are many difficulties ahead, as long as there is a way, then keep going. After returning to the family, she also enjoys taking care of her children, parents, younger brother, and husband. She handles all the things of the three children, including buying shoes, clothes, school announcements, books, tutoring, and extracurricular activities, but she does not work as a full-time housewife. After taking over her younger brother's beauty salon business , Under her management, the business is booming. In 2017, the beauty company was listed on the GEM of Hong Kong. There are hundreds of people in the company, not too many, but not too many, and she needs to take care of them all. Gigi Lai said that she misses the filming in the past and enjoys filming very much, but now she has moved to another stage of life. Now it seems that she thinks that a passive turning point may also be a good choice. It gives you a bigger stage and space. As long as you face life with a positive attitude, you can still live out yourself and shine .

