“Crowded Room” exposed new stills Tom Holland as a criminal|Crowded Room|Tom Holland_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

Entertainment

by admin
“Crowded Room”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on April 27th, according to foreign media reports, new stills of Apple’s new drama “Crowded Room” starring Tom Holland have been exposed, adapted from “24 Billys”, and will be broadcast on Apple TV+ on June 9th .

Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, Christopher Abbott, Emma Laird, Jason Isaacs, Leo Raz also star.

Written and executive produced by Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind, Fringe), the anthology series will explore the inspiring stories of those who struggle with mental illness and learn to come to terms with it. Directed by Kenel Mudluzzo (“Pieces of a Woman”), 10 episodes.

The first season is adapted from the biography “24 Billys” of the famous “multiple personality” serial rapist Billy Milligan. acquitted for dissociative identity disorder).

Holland stars as the mentally ill Danny Sullivan, inspired by one of Milligan’s original characters, Rosen plays his mother, Candy, looking for someone else to fulfill her dream of redemption, and Seyfried plays the clinical Psychologist Rya, who is facing the most challenging case of her career while struggling to balance life as a single mother, and Raz stars as Danny’s landlord, Yitzhak, who is an important figure in the latter’s life. Isaac plays Jack, a friend of Danny’s biological father and Yitzhak’s employer.

