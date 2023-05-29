“Crowded Room” release trailer Tom Holland challenges multiple personalities | Crowded Room_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

“Crowded Room”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on May 29th, according to foreign media reports, Tom Holland’s new drama “Crowded Room” adapted from “24 Billys” released a trailer, the secret of the night of the eclipse, depression , crazy face, “I didn’t shoot anyone”.

Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, Christopher Abbott, Emma Laird, Jason Isaacs, Leo Raz also star. Written and executive produced by Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind, Fringe), the anthology series explores the inspirational stories of those who struggle with mental illness and learn to come to terms with it. Directed by Neil Mudluzzo (“Pieces of a Woman”), 10 episodes. Apple TV+ launched on June 9.

The first season is adapted from the biography “24 Billys” of the famous “multiple personality” serial rapist Billy Milligan. acquitted for dissociative identity disorder).

Holland stars as the mentally ill Danny Sullivan, inspired by one of Milligan’s original characters, Rosen plays his mother, Candy, looking for someone else to fulfill her dream of redemption, and Seyfried plays the clinical Psychologist Rya, who is facing the most challenging case of her career while struggling to balance life as a single mother, and Raz stars as Danny’s landlord, Yitzhak, who is an important figure in the latter’s life. Isaac plays Jack, a friend of Danny’s biological father and Yitzhak’s employer.

(Meng Qing)

