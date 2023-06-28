Home » “Crowded Room” releases new stills focusing on criminals with multiple personalities|Crowded Room_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
"Crowded Room" releases new stills focusing on criminals with multiple personalities

“Crowded Room”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on June 28th, according to foreign media reports, the new drama “Crowded Room” adapted from “24 Billys” has released new stills, and it will be launched on Apple TV+ today.

Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, Christopher Abbott, Emma Laird, Jason Isaacs, Leo Raz starring.

Written and executive produced by Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind, Fringe), the anthology series explores the inspiring stories of those who struggle with mental illness and learn to come to terms with it. Neil Mudluzzo (“Pieces of a Woman”) directed 10 episodes. Apple TV+ launched on June 9.

The first season is adapted from the biography “24 Billys” of the famous “multiple personality” serial rapist Billy Milligan. acquitted for dissociative identity disorder).

Holland stars as the mentally ill Danny Sullivan, inspired by one of Milligan’s original characters, Rosen plays his mother, Candy, looking for someone else to fulfill her dream of redemption, and Seyfried plays the clinical Psychologist Rya, who is facing the most challenging case of her career while struggling to balance life as a single mother, and Raz stars as Danny’s landlord, Yitzhak, who is an important figure in the latter’s life. Isaac plays Jack, a friend of Danny’s biological father and Yitzhak’s employer.

