CROWN THE EMPIRE – New single & video for the album release

„DOGMA“ the fifth studio album by the modern post-metalcore quartet CROWN THE EMPIRE is now over Rise Records available.

Parallel to the album release, the band also celebrates the premiere of the music video for “Superstar”. The track, which features Palaye Royale’s Remington Leith, joins previously released singles “Black Sheep”, “DOGMA”, “Immortalize”, “In Another Life” featuring Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante and “Dancing With The Dead”. “.

Produced and mixed by Zach Jones (Fever 333, Poorstacy, Scene Queen, Nova Twins), DOGMA is an eclectic album informed by fear, existential identity, isolation and determination. Over the past three years, the band has taken time to reflect on personal and collective priorities. This self-reflection is reflected in the lyrics of DOGMA. “The lyrics are less verbose and pompous. They’re more honest and direct,” adds Andy Leo, who offers a candid perspective on paranormal encounters, manic dreams, and the depths of quarantine.

“We’ve brought back the classic elements of Crown without taking anything away from what we’ve been doing lately,” says longtime bassist and screamer Hayden Tree of the band’s new era. “The energetic, fast-paced and heavy riffs have been merged with the more melodic side of the band for a modern sound.”

Tracklist:

1. DOGMA

2. Black Sheep

3. Modified

4. Paranoid

5. In Another Life (feat. Courtney LaPlante)

6. Superstar (feat. Remington Leith)

7. Dancing with the Dead

8. Immortalize

9. Someone Else

10. Labyrinth

About the band:

CROWN THE EMPIRE have become a staple of the rock world over the past decade, sharing the stage with the likes of Slipknot, A Day To Remember, Dance Gavin Dance, Black Veil Brides, Falling in Reverse, Underoath and many others. To date, the band has released four studio albums – The Fallout (2012), The Resistance: Rise of The Runaways (2014), Retrograde (2016) and Sudden Sky (2019).

CROWN THE EMPIRE sind:

Andy Leo (vocals)

Brandon Hoover (guitar)

Hayden Tree (bass/vocals)

Jeeves Avalos (drums)

Band-Links:

