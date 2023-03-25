Cruachan – The Living and The Dead

Origin: Dublin / Ireland

Release: 24.03.2023

Label: Despotz Records

Duration: 50:53

Genre: Folk Metal



Stacks are among the founding fathers of folk metal. The Irish have been active on the scene with interruptions since 1993 and combine Celtic music and mythology with heavy guitar sounds. Also on the ninth album The Living and The Dead is no different, although the cast carousel has turned diligently in recent years.

“Some longtime members have decided to leave the band but it has sparked a period of rebirth for the band and that has only been positive”introduces band leader Keith Fay dry tight. In addition to the new bandmates, nine guest musicians can also be heard on the album, which may finally bring this chronically overlooked band the attention that founding bands of other genres enjoy as a matter of course.

“How much folk do you want?” – “Yes.”

The Living and The Dead could be described in one sentence, namely “Yep, this is folk metal in all its forms.” Sometimes melodic and dreamy, sometimes with angry screams and staccato riffs, but always with Celtic spirit Stacks it is impressive how this genre of the metal world, which was initially ridiculed, has survived to this day.

The sound and the themes are sometimes a bit cliché – ravens, witches, ghosts and the grim reaper give a 50-minute rendezvous between flutes, violin and electric guitar. But Stacks co-invented the mentioned clichés, so they are allowed to live them out. If you want to know what this means, you should HERE the track The Witch listen

All in all, the album is again very varied. Some numbers are danceable, others invite you into the moshpit, and in between there are sounds for a good glass of whiskey in front of the open fire.

Above all The Children is catchy, which is due to the catchy melody and the shanty-like lyrics. If you like it more atmospheric, so be it The Hawthorn heartfelt. When you listen to it, you almost feel like you’ve been transported to a foggy forest and wistfully want to dig out your festival kilt from the closet, from which you are HERE can convince.

Celtic wish kit

The catchiness is both the biggest success factor in folk metal, but also sometimes its Achilles heel. Namely when the structures are a bit too simple or the lead melody is simply repeated umpteen times on other instruments. The overall sound doesn’t seem particularly exciting in these moments, and Stacks sometimes stumble into this very dilemma.

Of course, folk metal enthusiasts would disagree and claim that this unwavering straightforwardness is the greatest asset of Stacks or even the entire genre is. If you’re not an ultra fan, you’ll definitely know what’s being written about here.

Although one should add that all this is whining on a high level – but after all a review without criticism would only be a PR article. In short, who Stacks previously liked or simply has a soft spot for Celtic music, they will be well served here again. Occasional listeners, on the other hand, will pick their two or three favorites, the selection is open The Living and The Dead namely very diverse.

Conclusion

Stacks are back and support with The Living and The Dead their high status in the folk metal universe. Sometimes quiet, sometimes rattling, but always with a rough and Celtic atmosphere, the Irish play their way through twelve tracks that cover the entire spectrum of their genre.

7,5 / 10

Line Up

Keith Fay (O’Fathaigh) – Gesang, Gitarre, Keyboard, Bodhran, Mandolin, Bouzouki, Banjo, Percussion

Joe Farrell – Bass

Tom Woodlock – drums

Audrey Trainor – Violine

Tracklist

01. The Living

02. The Queen

03. The Hawthorn

04. The Harvest

05. The Festival

06. The Ghost

07. The Crow

08. The Reaper

09. The Children

10. The Changeling

11. The Witch

12. The Dead

