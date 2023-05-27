Cruise is back! “Mission Impossible: Deadly Reckoning Chapter 1” is coming soon! _Movies_Audience_Tom Cruise

Original title: Brother Cruise is back! “Mission Impossible: Deadly Reckoning Chapter 1” is coming soon!

The movie trailer of “Mission Impossible: Deadly Reckoning Chapter 1” is about to unveil the mystery! Cruise returns again to challenge impossible tasks and bring thrilling action feasts to the audience.

The most familiar Tom Cruise is back! Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One arrives in the trailer, this time led by Tom Cruise and directed by his longtime collaborator Christopher McQuarrie, with The regular team includes Vin Remus, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, as well as Vanessa Kirby and the new force Hayley Atwell, the ones who are familiar are really the best!

In this preview, the villain Isamolus and the “Mantis Girl” Pom Klementieff appeared, adding a lot of highlights to the movie. Just looking at the lineup is full of charm, and the familiar music directly makes people excited.

In 2018, Rotten Tomatoes did an in-depth study on Tom Cruise and came to a conclusion: the more Tom Cruise runs in the movie, the more successful the movie will be. According to the research, Tom Cruise in the movie Run more than 1 km, Rotten Tomatoes scored higher (average 71%), and these movies also performed better at the box office, with an average revenue of 538 million US dollars. The running scene is ever-changing. In "Mission Impossible 3" in 2006, Cruise ran 3,212 feet, nearly 1 kilometer, almost equal to his running distance in the entire decade of the 1980s (12 films ran 3,299 feet), and Cruise ran the most Five of the top ten films in the film were released after 2010, that is, Cruise started to run away at the age of 48. There are exceptions, of course, such as running to exhaustion in "The Firm" and "Eyes Wide Shut," where he doesn't have a running scene. But most viewers still look forward to seeing Tom Cruise galloping in "Mission: Impossible: Deadly Reckoning Chapter 1." 03 The Success and Glamor of the Series The "Mission Impossible" series has been loved by audiences since the first film in 1996. The series is known for its exciting action sequences, brilliant stunt performances and gripping plots. Each film strives for breakthroughs and innovations, bringing fresh experiences to the audience. In this series, Tom Cruise's agent Ethan Hunt (Ethan Hunt) has become one of his representative roles. The audience admired him deeply for his heroic actions, extraordinary wisdom and fearlessness of difficulties. At the same time, the director and production team also won praise from the audience for their well-designed plots and high-level production quality. The trailer for "Mission: Impossible: Deadly Reckoning Chapter 1" reveals the film's thrilling action scenes and exciting villain cast. Cruise is back again, and together with many powerful actors, he brought the audience a gripping adventure journey of. For viewers who like the "Mission Impossible" series, this movie will be a feast not to be missed. I look forward to the release of the movie and see Tom Cruise's running legend unfold again!

