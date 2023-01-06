Cruise’s F14 movie “Top Gun 2” failed! “Avatar 2” becomes the box office champion in 2022
On January 6, Disney said that the global box office of the movie “Avatar 2” reached 1.52 billion US dollars, surpassing “Top Gun” and becoming the 2022 movie box office champion.
Prior to this, “Avatar 2” was confirmed to exceed the global box office of US$1.5 billion on Wednesday, January 5, surpassing the US$1.489 billion of “Top Gun 2”, and won the 2022 single-film global box office annual champion.
As of Tuesday, “Avatar 2” has the world‘s 11 largest ticket warehouses (box office unit: US dollars):
North America 457.5 million
Mainland China 165.5 million
France 95 million
South Korea 77.2 million
Germany 73.4 million
UK 59.5 million
India 51.4 million
Mexico 39.1 million
Australia 37.9 million
Italy 33.8 million
Spain 30.5 million
It is reported that director Cameron revealed the cost of “Avatar 2”: “Only when it reaches the top three box office levels in film history (about 2 billion US dollars worldwide) can it start making money.” Later, Cameron changed his tune and said, “I made a mistake, it should be the top ten box office in film history (about 1.5 billion worldwide)”.
- Support tipping
-
supportpeople
-
reward
Article value scoring
current article rating sharepeople rate