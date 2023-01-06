Home Entertainment Cruise’s F14 movie “Top Gun 2” failed! “Avatar 2” becomes the box office champion in 2022
Cruise's F14 movie "Top Gun 2" failed! "Avatar 2" becomes the box office champion in 2022

On January 6, Disney said that the global box office of the movie “Avatar 2” reached 1.52 billion US dollars, surpassing “Top Gun” and becoming the 2022 movie box office champion.

Prior to this, “Avatar 2” was confirmed to exceed the global box office of US$1.5 billion on Wednesday, January 5, surpassing the US$1.489 billion of “Top Gun 2”, and won the 2022 single-film global box office annual champion.

As of Tuesday, “Avatar 2” has the world‘s 11 largest ticket warehouses (box office unit: US dollars):

North America 457.5 million

Mainland China 165.5 million

France 95 million

South Korea 77.2 million

Germany 73.4 million

UK 59.5 million

India 51.4 million

Mexico 39.1 million

Australia 37.9 million

Italy 33.8 million

Spain 30.5 million

It is reported that director Cameron revealed the cost of “Avatar 2”: “Only when it reaches the top three box office levels in film history (about 2 billion US dollars worldwide) can it start making money.” Later, Cameron changed his tune and said, “I made a mistake, it should be the top ten box office in film history (about 1.5 billion worldwide)”.

