CRYPTOPSY – The Death Metal veterans sign at Nuclear Blast

The old hands of technical death metal CRYPTOPSY have officially signed to Nuclear Blast Records! The world‘s largest label welcomes one of Canada’s wildest bands and plans to release their first album in over a decade later this year.

Singer Matt McGachy comments on the signing as follows:

„We are truly excited to have joined Nuclear Blast’s roster. Many of the bands we love and a bunch of our friends have released killer albums via Nuclear Blast. Back in 2012, we became an independent band. Now in 2023, we have decided to team up with one of the most influential metal labels. We are eager to be showcased alongside the world’s best metal acts and can’t wait to unveil the next era of Cryptopsy as a Nuclear Blast artist.“Details on CRYPTOPSY’s long-awaited eighth album and their return to the forefront of death metal will be revealed in the coming months. Follow the band for more updates.

Originally from Montreal, CRYPTOPSY officially formed in 1992 and have been led by longtime drummer Flo Mounier ever since. Over the past 3 decades, the band has become a revered and influential pillar of the North American underground metal scene. Groundbreaking albums like Blashphemy Made Flesh (1994), None So Vile (1996) and Once Was Not (2005) helped define the genre of technical death metal, while the intense, seismic live shows continued gave the band a quick worldwide following. Now signed to Nuclear Blast, the band begins the next chapter in their legendary career, ready to break necks once more and pierce the eardrums of metal fans everywhere.

