The Cthulhu running team RPG “Depersonalization” announced the online trailer and opened the preemptive experience on December 20

Developed by the Chengdu team Miaofa and released by Gamera Games, the online trailer of the pixel-style Cthulhu-themed running RPG “Depersonalization” was released today. This work will be available on Steam on December 20th.

Steam store page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1477070/

Trailer URL: https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV1L44y1U7Gj/

As an RPG based on the Cthulhu Mythos world view, “Depersonalization” provides players with a unique team-running gameplay. There is no rigid growth system in the game, and all attributes serve the narrative. Players can freely create characters with distinctive characteristics, and promote the development of the plot through different actions such as exploration, investigation, reasoning, and selection.

The game consists of multiple story modules, and each module has a large number of branch choices and branch content, some of which may not be easy to find, but this also makes the exploration process have more possibilities. According to different choices of players, the plot of the module will also lead to different endings.

Since the release of the trial version in June this year, “Depersonalization” has received the attention and expectations of many players. Compared with the trial version, the development team has added new content to the game, and the system is more complete. Considering that this work is launched in the form of early access, I believe that more content will be updated in the future to bring players a more diverse gaming experience.

Now there is only about a week left before the release of “Depersonalization”. If you are interested in the gameplay or theme of this game, you may wish to add it to the Steam wish list first, or join the official player group 709451295 and wait for the game to go online .