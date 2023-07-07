Cuarteteros upset with the Municipality want more premises and less municipal taxes in Córdoba

They were all there, or at least the most important ones in the city. At the rectangular table, in the Fundaemfa Hotel, Emeterio Farias sat at the head of the table and was surrounded by the main managers of the city’s clubs and venues. Among them: Rubén Bravi (Sergeant Cabral), the “Monti” (Downtown Stadium), Marcos Farias (Loft disco and La Morocha), Lucas Campo (president of Villa Retiro), Carlos Iazaza (Plaza de la Música) and Marcelo Ludueña (The Palms).

“We are not working, we were prevented from working. The muni is a machine to prevent, they ask you for something, you take it, they ask you for something else. We do not have the possibility of a definitive authorization, claims Bravi of the “Sergeant”.

“You have to control outside the establishments, choripaneros, there are twenty grills around the premises, between the cars and that is a danger”

In Córdoba there are more than a dozen stores that employ almost 2,000 people on weekends. Many are closed due to lack of enabling permits or incomplete documentation, such as the end of the work on the site.

“We want clear rules” demand Emeterio Farias. They are looking for the new management that will agree to administer the municipality to meet with them, listen to them to “Show him the things that we see badly. There is not a single new local enabled “says the businessman by way of suggestion.

requests to candidates

“The quartet as a social good is not represented” complete when referring to the high costs required to open a club or premises. For them the permits are “very expensive and the fire controls are constant, they should do one every two years and that’s it,” she claims.

All together they presented a series of points in a letter addressed to the candidates. There we can highlight: definitive authorizations for 10 years, end of work, fire certificate every two years and control of public roads.

For Farias, what happens outside the dances is no man’s land. “You have to control outside the establishments, choripaneros, there are twenty grills around the premises, between the cars and that is a danger,” he remarks with concern.

private security

The intention of the governor-elect Martín Llaryora is to add security agents from private companies, especially in shows or private shows, both sports and music. For the entrepreneurs of the night this idea is still unknown.

“With the issue of the new police they want to take responsibility out there, and throw it at you. It is very easy from a desktop to place orders. A policeman emanates more authority”, reflects Farias and shoots alertly: “There are already several alive who have set up agencies of this type, who were policemen until yesterday”.

