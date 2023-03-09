El Bank of the Province of Buenos Aires went from 4.5 million customers by the end of 2019 to exceed 8 millionand although for Juan Cuattromo -its president- the pandemic helped somewhat, he understands that a strong spice was given by digital development that they are promoting

“The Digitization facilitates customers’ access to credit”, He says as a first measure and admits that the tool is far from conspiring against the existence of physical branches. “As far as I know there is no dichotomy between the digitization of the bank and this territorial presence, rather gives us complementarity and it puts us in a preferential place as a public bank, because it allows us to go out to meet the community,” he added. This is what he points out as one of the axes of his management: proximity.

Without a doubt the digital wallet of the entity, DNI account, has been promoting the jump in the number of clients, in addition to a considerable increase in operations. In fact, Cuattromo ensures that in 2022 more than 300 million transactions were made with the app and regarding this phenomenon, he linked it with the strong presence that it has throughout the Buenos Aires territory. “It is a source of pride for the identification it has with the province,” he stressed.

Through the halls of the fair

The almost 40° thermal sensation in the Expoagro property does not detract from the spirit of the producers. The parking lot is full and everyone is looking for a spot of shade as they make their way. In a year in which a projected drop in income from exports of about 20,000 million dollarsthe credits become one of the attractions of the day.

Cuattromo meets with producers and businessmen to “do the numbers.” Meanwhile, he assures in an interview with PROFILE thate only on the first day of the fair they pre-awarded 25 billion pesos and on several occasions they remember that they do not come with a roof to lend. “We do not restrict by funding but we come to carry out all possible operations,” he said.

Juan Cuattromo at Expoagro 2023.

“Our most strategic idea is to be a development bank, a promotion bank,” said. “This implies putting a lot of emphasis on financing production that we understand should then result in better living conditions for the entire community. We need to improve the living conditions of our people and that is achieved by increasing production levels,” he said.

Drought and the appetite for credit

Due to the effects of more than 2 years of drought and the frosts that occurred last February, our country could lose US$20,468 million due to exports, as explained in a report from the CREA Agriculture Area. With this panorama, it is not illogical that producers are eager for credits.

“We know that the producer is having a difficult time today due to the drought and it is also happening to machinery manufacturers who need financing to be able to proceed with sales,” said the head of the bank. And he assured that this is the reason for being at the fair. “We understand that Expoagro can show the interaction between the public sector and the private sectorand we bet that this works in good years and also in bad ones, because that is the role of development banks,” he added.

Regarding the volume of operations, he was pleased, because only on the first day they were able to pre-allocate 25 billion pesos. “We are more or less in the same situation that we did last year, which was a record year in every sense,” he explained. Before, a prior request was made that is now resolved digitally and that has expedited the operation, he indicated.

What is the financing chosen by the producer?

When the time has come to define how it is financed, the producer has different tools that, according to the owner of the Buenos Aires bank, “point to different needs.”

The Procampo cardfor instance, is more oriented to the purchase of inputs and on the other hand appears all the investment linewhich is the one used for machinery, for example, that starts with rates of 38% fixed rate, at 48 to 60 months, for manufacturers in the province. “This aims to reach all the links in the productive chain and break with the false dilemma. It is not agriculture or industry, but rather agro-industry,” he assured.

How does the number of bank customers come from?

Cuattromo understands that the Bank has had a profound change in the last three and a half years, not only because of the pandemic but because of the digital development strategy itself. “In December 2019 the bank had 4.5 million customers and today it has more than 8 million,” he said, adding that there were also changes in the use of digital channels.

“Of those 4 and a half million customers in 2019, only 40% used digital channels. Today, in addition to having grown by almost 70% in the number of customers, 70% use digital channels”, indicated; while adding: “This implies that today the bank has a much more important transactionality through new tools. In fact, last year the bank’s app, Cuenta DNI, processed almost 300 million digital transactions,” he commented.

Among other things, he commented that these growth data imply a significant effort in infrastructure, development, innovation and work,

“Internally, a significant effort was also made in terms of innovation because today the requirements of clients regarding credits are that they be resolved digitally,” he completed.

Compatibility between maintaining physical branches and growing in digital banking

As online banking gains ground, there is concern about what will happen to bank branches. In this sense, Cuattromo recalled that with its more than 400 branches in the province, the entity’s third axis of work is “proximity”. “In my opinion there is no dichotomy between the digitization of the bank and this territorial presence, rather it gives us complementarity and puts us in a place where, as a public bank, it allows us to reach out to the community,” he explained.

Along the same lines, he commented that “Instead of processing operations or doing paperwork, all this gain in time and efficiency allows bank officials to visit producers, tour the shops, take the digital tools and train all customers equally”, he insisted.

Finally, he assured that “today the bank has an unprecedented level of solvency in its history. At least since the end of convertibility, which is when we have data.” To explain this “solvency” he said: “We have excess capital and when we arrived it had a deficit, and we also have the lowest delinquencies in recent years, especially in the business segment, in addition to the fact that the bank is profitable,” he completed.