Cuban Actress Amalia Gaute Leaves Cuba for Miami: A New Chapter in Her Life

Cuban Actress Amalia Gaute Leaves Cuba and Settles in Miami

Amalia Gaute, a well-known Cuban actress recognized for her roles in the series “Zoo” and “Calendar,” has left the country and relocated to Miami. In a recent interview with the portal “yucabyte,” Gaute discussed her decision to leave Cuba, stating that it was one of the most difficult choices she made last year. She cited personal problems and the search for new work and life opportunities as the driving factors behind her move.

Gaute revealed that Miami was not her intended destination initially, but circumstances led her to the city. She arrived with a head full of questions and feeling overwhelmed. However, the presence of her best friend and the memories of two significant people in her life who had spent their final hours in Miami made it a necessary place for her to visit. Gaute expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to start afresh and to pursue further studies, as well as to explore new aspects of her personal and professional life.

Like any immigrant, Gaute acknowledged the challenges of adapting to a new system and constantly reinventing herself. She admitted that the most difficult aspect for her was being far away from her family. Nonetheless, she embraced the chance to explore new perspectives, pose new questions, and set new goals in life.

Among the things she appreciates about Miami is its proximity to the sea, reminiscent of her childhood in Matanzas, where she woke up every morning to the scent of the ocean. Gaute also highlighted the diverse cultural mix of Latin American communities in Miami, which she finds both exciting and inspiring. She shared that she has had the opportunity to meet incredible individuals with powerful life stories, which serve as daily inspiration for her.

On the downside, Gaute expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of time in Miami. However, she has learned to make the most of every second. Her immediate plans include reuniting with her family and completing her immigration paperwork while also resuming her acting career.

It is worth noting that in recent months, several Cuban television actresses have chosen to emigrate to the United States. Yía Caamaño, known for her role in the telenovela “Pending Issues,” made the move in February. In July, Lily Bergues, who portrayed Marina in the same series, followed suit. The news of Gaute’s arrival in Miami was announced by Danae Hernández, another actress from the same soap opera, who also made the move to Florida. Although they left Cuba at different times, the three friends now reside in Miami.

Gaute’s story reflects the challenges and opportunities faced by many immigrants, as well as the vibrant diaspora of Cuban talent in the United States.

