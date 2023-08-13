Cuban Actress Giselle Lominchar Opens Up About Her Decision to Move Abroad and Pursue New Opportunities

Cuban Actress Giselle Lominchar Finds New Opportunities in Spain

Cuban actress Giselle Lominchar recently opened up about her decision to leave Cuba and pursue her career in Spain. In an interview with a Cuban newspaper, Lominchar expressed her desire for professional growth and the need to explore new opportunities outside of her home country.

Lominchar explained that she felt she had reached a ceiling in Cuba and was not completely satisfied with her work. Despite the pandemic causing disruptions and halting many projects, the actress knew it was time to take a leap and open up to new experiences. “I had hit a ceiling. Although there were many things and directors with whom I had not worked and the pandemic stopped many projects, I had to take the leap, I had to open up in a certain way,” she said.

The actress had previously visited Spain in 2017 and instantly fell in love with the country. She revealed that one of the reasons she decided to relocate was because she was pregnant and wanted to raise her family in Spain. Currently residing in Malaga, Lominchar is also considering a move to Madrid in the future.

In Cuba, Lominchar is well-known for her roles in the police serial “On the Trail” and the humorous program “Another with that story.” She has also made appearances in foreign series such as “Trip” (Russia-Cuba), the Cuban-Japanese film “Erunesuto,” and “Rebels” (Canada). However, the actress expressed her desire for her own artistic and professional space, emphasizing the importance of fulfilling her own goals and ambitions.

Lominchar discussed her surprise at the opportunities that opened up for her in Spain, despite initial expectations and predispositions about the behavior of the Spanish people. “Besides, you did not expect it because you are Cuban. That shows that sometimes one has predispositions for what has happened to people. That if the Spanish are like that, that if they are very closed, that if they do not open the doors to everyone. And one should not pay attention to that because each one has their energy and has their experience, life opens paths for you and you have your own experiences. And when you emigrate you try to let go of all those predispositions,” she said.

Currently, Lominchar is promoting her short film “#Habanalike,” which was supported by the Fund for the Promotion of Cuban Cinema (FFCC). The film tells the story of four young people in Havana who navigate the virtual world through their digital profiles but face conflicts with the reality around them and the image they want to project to others.

Giselle Lominchar’s decision to leave Cuba and pursue her career in Spain highlights the importance of personal and professional growth. Despite the challenges and a changing environment, she is determined to achieve her own aspirations and explore new opportunities outside of her comfort zone.

