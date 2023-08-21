Cuban-American Manager Boris Arencibia Organizes Controversial Santa María Music Fest to Empower Cubans Through Music and Entertainment

CubitaNOW Newsroom ~ Sunday, August 20, 2023

Cuban-American manager Boris Arencibia recently appeared in a live broadcast on Instagram, expressing his desire to contribute to the well-being of Cubans through music and entertainment. Arencibia is the main organizer of the controversial Santa María Music Fest.

The inspiration for this project came after the success of the song “Leyenda Viva,” performed by Lenier Mesa and American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine. Arencibia explained that initially, the plan was to bring this show to Havana, but the opportunity arose in Cayo Santa María. However, it is worth noting that this location falls under the control of GAESA, an entity linked to the Cuban Ministry of the Armed Forces.

During the Instagram broadcast, Arencibia emphasized his intention to demonstrate that Cubans can change their lives if they contribute what they have learned abroad. He stated, “We can bring joy to any Cuban more than an Italian, French or Spanish, who are the ones who have been leading tourism in Cuba for more than 60 years.” Arencibia expressed his hope that the event would serve as a beginning where Cubans can come together in unity and mutual respect to become better individuals. He referred to it as a renaissance for both those in Cuba and those living abroad.

Arencibia also extended his gratitude to the participating artists, particularly Tekashi 6ix9ine, who offered his performance free of charge for the Cuban people. He conveyed his respect for all Cubans, regardless of their location, and his desire to make significant progress for them.

Despite Arencibia’s intentions, the event, being linked to GAESA, has faced significant criticism on social media.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

