Cuban-American Musician Rene Lorente Sues Karol G for Copyright Infringement and Plagiarism in Controversial Song ‘Don’t Be Shy’

The prestigious Cuban-American musician, Rene Lorente, has filed a lawsuit against Karol G for copyright infringement and plagiarism. The controversy stems from Karol G’s song “Don’t be shy,” released in 2021, which Lorente claims uses the melody from his own song “Something different,” composed in 1998 and recorded in 2000. In an interview on the television show “I know everything TV,” Lorente and his lawyer shed light on the legal process.

Lorente expressed his concerns about the similarities between the two songs, stating, “It has the same harmony, the same way of interpreting the notes, the melody, and it is a hook that sticks. I saw it logical that they could have obtained it from the Internet or from one of my records that is on the street.”

Seeking justice, Lorente is claiming more than $50 million in damages. Before resorting to legal action, he asserts that attempts were made to contact Karol G, but without receiving a favorable response. Lorente and his legal team have chosen to file the lawsuit in Puerto Rico, as it is one of the first places where Karol G performed the allegedly infringing song live.

The lawyer representing Lorente explained, “At this moment, the lawsuit is filed, and the summons are being served to the multiple defendants.” The final outcome of the case will be determined by a court or jury, unless the parties involved reach a mutual agreement. The lawyer added, “We have attested to communicating with them to try to establish some type of communication to see if there is at this stage any possibility of resolving the case,” indicating their willingness to avoid litigation if an agreement can be reached.

During the program, it was revealed that Lorente is demanding $52 million in damages. As the legal battle unfolds, the music industry awaits the verdict on this high-profile copyright infringement case between Lorente and Karol G.