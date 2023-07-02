Cuban Comedian Rigoberto Ferrera Drives Powerful Message Against Cuban Regime and Politicians

Title: Comedian Rigoberto Ferrera Highlights Cuban Political Reality in Impactful Video

Subtitle: Cuban comedian’s viral video expresses frustration with political regime and calls for change

Cuban comedian Rigoberto Ferrera has once again taken to social media to express his discontent with the Cuban political reality. In a video that went viral last year and continues to resonate, Ferrera emphasized that “everything has a limit and it expired a long time ago.”

Referring to the Cuban regime, Ferrera claimed that they continue to deceive the Cuban people with a “cloak of laziness.” Despite widespread knowledge of the lies, he insists that they persist. In his pungent monologue, Ferrera declared, “We know that they lie to us, they know that they lie to us, we know that they know that they lie to us, and even so, they continue to lie.”

The actor recently shared a powerful message urging his followers not to repeat past mistakes if they wish to regain control of their future. He criticized those who willingly vote for politicians intent on “stealing their future,” emphasizing the need to rise above spiritual poverty, moral scarcity, and ignorance.

This is not the first time Ferrera has used his platform to convey a strong message against the Cuban regime. With his signature wit, he consistently delivers speeches that allude to the island’s political situation without openly criticizing it.

Ferrera’s razor-sharp humor and intelligence have contributed to his resilience in fighting for his art against all odds in Cuba. Despite the risks and consequences, he continues to challenge the regime’s double standards and hypocrisy, often drawing comparisons to pigs and their insatiable appetite.

In June, Ferrera celebrated the success of his show at the “Bertold Brecht” Café Theater in Havana, where he and fellow comedian Osvaldo Doimeadiós delighted audiences with their sharp and ingenious humor. In one particular monologue, he humorously illustrated the gluttonous nature of politicians, drawing applause from the crowd as he referenced a lavish dinner attended by Cuban ruler Miguel Díaz-Canel in an expensive Italian restaurant.

However, Ferrera’s bold criticism of the regime has not come without consequences. He recently announced that a planned show had been suspended due to the provincial government cutting off electricity to the theater. In frustration, Ferrera took to social media, stating that the government had removed the transformer and left the theater in darkness. The authorities justified their actions by claiming that the transformer was needed for the community.

Ferrera’s continued determination to shed light on the issues within the Cuban political system has made him a prominent figure in the fight for change. His poignant and thought-provoking messages resonate with many who are tired of enduring the regime’s oppressive rule. Through his comedy and satire, Ferrera encourages open dialogue and challenges the status quo, providing hope for a more transparent and just future in Cuba.

