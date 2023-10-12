Cuban Influencer Daniela Reyes Responds with Love and Respect to Ex-Partner Yomil Hidalgo’s Recent Statements

Cancun-based Cuban influencer and YouTuber, Daniela Reyes, has responded gracefully to the statements made by her ex-partner, reggaeton artist Yomil Hidalgo. While not specifically mentioning Yomil’s name, Daniela expressed that the moments they shared were an unforgettable treasure in her life.

In a heartfelt message shared on her social media, Daniela stated, “Life has its twists, turns, and difficult decisions… What truly matters is what we know behind closed doors and in our hearts. It may seem that stories come to an end at first glance, but when you cherish your experiences and emotions, they can last forever. May destiny always bring us love and happiness.”

Yomil had recently discussed his relationship with Daniela and their separation during an interview on the program “Chunguito Tonight” with Adriano Hernández. He spoke sincerely about Daniela’s significance in his life, emphasizing that she will always be one of the most beautiful things that happened to him. Yomil also refuted rumors and offered an intimate glimpse into his life after their separation.

Contrary to circulating online rumors, Yomil revealed that their separation resulted from an argument. However, he highlighted that the majority of their time together was filled with happy moments. Despite their separation, Yomil emphasized that he still holds respect and affection for Daniela.

In addition to discussing their relationship, Yomil also took the opportunity to talk about his new album, “F5,” and the new professional stage he is currently experiencing. This indicates that, despite personal changes, his career continues to soar.

The response from both Daniela Reyes and Yomil Hidalgo showcases maturity and respect towards each other, further emphasizing that their past experiences together will forever hold a special place in their lives.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

