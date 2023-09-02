Cuban Musician Freddy Cardenas, Founder of Celia Cruz All Stars, Dies at Age 51

Cuban Musician Freddy Cardenas, Founder of Celia Cruz All Stars, Passes Away at 51

Prominent Cuban musician Freddy Cardenas, the founder of the renowned band Celia Cruz All Stars, has sadly died at the age of 51 after suffering a heart attack. Cardenas, who was known for his exceptional talent and contribution to the music industry, passed away on Tuesday, August 29, at his residence in Miami.

“The loss of Freddy Cardenas is accompanied by heartbreaking pain. Freddy was the founder of the Celia Cruz All Stars and was always there to pay tribute to the music of Celia Cruz. For those of us who had the honor of working with him, it is an immense void that can hardly be filled. Freddy will always be in our hearts, and in our music. Wherever he is, he will always be remembered for his kindness and professionalism,” expressed the group in a statement mourning their beloved bandmate.

Freddy Cardenas had been battling heart disease for the past two years, and his death came as a shock to both his bandmates and fans alike. Celia Cruz All Stars, a band composed of musicians who had played with the renowned singer Celia Cruz at various points in her career, paid tribute to Cardenas by showcasing images from his illustrious career on their social media platforms.

Born in Cuba in 1972, Cardenas moved to the United States as a child and settled in New Jersey before ultimately making Miami his home for the past two decades. His talents as a lead singer were recognized in the production “Celia the musical” directed by Gonzalo Rodríguez, where he shared the stage with Lucrecia and Lenia Díaz.

Upon hearing the news, both the Celia Cruz Foundation and the Celia Cruz Legacy Project expressed their heartfelt condolences to Cardenas’ family and friends. Fellow artist Gonzalo Rodriguez, who worked closely with the late musician, described himself as “totally devastated” upon learning of Cardenas’ passing. Rodriguez praised Cardenas as an extraordinarily talented and generous individual, always ready to go above and beyond.

Many others have also paid tribute to Cardenas on social media. Lisett M Morales, a singer and friend of the late artist, reminisced about their shared experiences while working together in Celia Cruz All Stars. Additionally, the Celia Cruz Foundation and the Celia Cruz Legacy Project have organized numerous tributes throughout the year, showcasing the band’s renditions of Cruz’s timeless songs.

Freddy Cardenas’ legacy as a musician, founder, and tribute artist will undoubtedly live on in the hearts and minds of those who had the pleasure of working with him and enjoying his performances. His contributions to the music industry, and especially to honoring the iconic Celia Cruz, will be remembered for years to come.

