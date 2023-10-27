Home » Cuban Singer La Diosa Issues Warning to Paparazzi Cubano for Sharing Her Miami Home Address
Entertainment

Cuban Singer La Diosa Issues Warning to Paparazzi Cubano for Sharing Her Miami Home Address

by admin
Cuban Singer La Diosa Issues Warning to Paparazzi Cubano for Sharing Her Miami Home Address

Cuban singer Dianelys Alfonso Cartaya, also known as La Diosa, has issued a stern warning to YouTuber Paparazzi Cubano for publicly revealing the location of her newly purchased house in Miami. La Diosa expressed concerns about the safety of her two children and held Paparazzi responsible for any incidents that may occur at her new residence. The artist accused Paparazzi of aligning with the Cuban regime and criticized his invasion of her privacy. In response, Paparazzi claimed that he has never disrespected or defamed La Diosa.

Since the acquisition of her first house in the United States, much attention has surrounded La Diosa’s purchase. The property, which boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and a stunning swimming pool in an extensive 1,425 square feet area, was reportedly sold for $525,000 on October 12. It remains unclear whether the singer financed the house through a mortgage loan or made a single payment. However, La Diosa revealed that she made the purchase with the assistance of Firm Luxury Real Estate and 1stfinancial_firstchoice.

Expressing her pride and gratitude, La Diosa expressed her fulfillment of the American dream through social media, thanking God and announcing her “house in La Yuma.” The singer’s acquisition has attracted widespread interest and speculation.

It is essential to respect the privacy and security of public figures, and the incident involving La Diosa and Paparazzi Cubano highlights the potential risks of sharing personal information without consent.

See also  A Working Actor's Working Faith--Tony Mockus, Sr.

You may also like

Fear of God Launches Stylish and Comfortable Homewear...

Euro blue today: the minute by minute of...

Plutarco Haza: Celebrating 30 Years of a Remarkable...

Fostering Creativity and Cultivating Talent: An Exclusive Interview...

Why Nicole Neumann’s daughters would not want to...

Imelda Tuñón, Widow of Julián Figueroa, Addresses Speculations...

Waste and working conditions are the issues to...

The Light of the White Tower: A Captivating...

Dance teacher was reported for alleged abuse of...

Isabella García Manzo Returns to El Salvador to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy