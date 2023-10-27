Cuban Singer La Diosa Issues Warning to Paparazzi Cubano for Sharing Her Miami Home Address

Cuban singer Dianelys Alfonso Cartaya, also known as La Diosa, has issued a stern warning to YouTuber Paparazzi Cubano for publicly revealing the location of her newly purchased house in Miami. La Diosa expressed concerns about the safety of her two children and held Paparazzi responsible for any incidents that may occur at her new residence. The artist accused Paparazzi of aligning with the Cuban regime and criticized his invasion of her privacy. In response, Paparazzi claimed that he has never disrespected or defamed La Diosa.

Since the acquisition of her first house in the United States, much attention has surrounded La Diosa’s purchase. The property, which boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and a stunning swimming pool in an extensive 1,425 square feet area, was reportedly sold for $525,000 on October 12. It remains unclear whether the singer financed the house through a mortgage loan or made a single payment. However, La Diosa revealed that she made the purchase with the assistance of Firm Luxury Real Estate and 1stfinancial_firstchoice.

Expressing her pride and gratitude, La Diosa expressed her fulfillment of the American dream through social media, thanking God and announcing her “house in La Yuma.” The singer’s acquisition has attracted widespread interest and speculation.

It is essential to respect the privacy and security of public figures, and the incident involving La Diosa and Paparazzi Cubano highlights the potential risks of sharing personal information without consent.

Share this: Facebook

X

