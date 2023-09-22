Cuban Singer Lenier Addresses Allegations of Assault by Influencer Ultrack: “Everything They Are Talking About is a Lie”

Cuban singer Lenier has spoken out in response to allegations made by influencer Ultrack that he and his music producer attacked him at a Miami venue. In a live broadcast captured by Cuban YouTubers, Lenier expressed his sadness over the situation, stating that everything being said about him is a lie. He called on his followers to focus on his upcoming music, revealing that he is working on a song with Cuban artists who have supported and respected him. Lenier also announced his decision to block colleagues who have criticized or attacked him. He emphasized his dedication to making beautiful music and improving his image through exercise.

Ultrack had previously claimed that he was physically assaulted by Lenier and his team at the La Mesa nightclub. Reports suggest that Mesa, along with music producer Boris Arencibia, arrived at the club and attacked the YouTuber. Ultrack alleged that at least two bodyguards accompanying Mesa were also involved in the incident. However, Ultrack later apologized, stating that while he was not at fault, there was a problem at the venue. He revealed that a fight occurred, and security at La Mesa allowed Lenier, Boris, Boris’s bodyguard, and another unidentified person to attack him.

In light of this incident, lenier’s response has garnered attention and speculation from fans and the media. As the situation develops, further updates are expected regarding Lenier’s music releases and the resolution of the assault allegations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

