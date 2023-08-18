Cuban Television Star Rashel Diaz Makes Life-Changing Decision to Leave Miami Behind

Cuban Businesswoman Rashel Diaz Decides to Leave Miami Behind and Begin a New Chapter in Tulsa, Oklahoma

After several years of success on television with Univision and Telemundo, Cuban businesswoman Rashel Diaz has made the decision to close a chapter in her life and leave Miami behind. Diaz, who recently turned 50, shared this news with her followers on her podcast ‘De menos a más’.

Diaz, along with her husband Carlos Garcia, explained that they have made this decision in order to follow a new path guided by their faith. “We understand that God wants to continue using us, but in order for that to happen, we need to take these next steps at a higher level so that He can work through us,” Diaz stated. As a life coach, she emphasizes the importance of obedience and deepening their understanding of God’s word.

The couple’s new home will be in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where they plan to reside for at least the next two years. Diaz acknowledges that this move may be uncomfortable and require leaving everything behind, but she believes it is part of a test and a new stage of their religious journey. “God wants us to take steps of faith without knowing where He will lead us, but He knows,” she said.

Despite the distance between Tulsa and Miami, Diaz reassured her followers that they will still make an effort to visit the city with some frequency. They are ready to embrace whatever God has in store for them.

As Diaz concludes this special stage in her life, she remains excited and eager to see what the future holds. “We will be coming and going and ready for what God wants to do with us,” she shared.

While Diaz may be leaving Miami, her impact in the television industry and her inspirational content will continue to resonate with her followers. Stay tuned for updates on her new journey in Tulsa.

