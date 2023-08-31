Cucinelli, profit at +32%. Revenue estimates raised for the whole of 2023 (+19%)

Listen to the audio version of the article

A mosaic of dates similar to an extremely positive astral – indeed, very earthly – situation for Brunello Cucinelli. The seventieth birthday of its founder is just a few days away and in two weeks the Milan fashion week will take place, where Cucinelli will present the women’s collection. And less than two months have passed since the announcement of the preliminary data for the first half of the year, among the best in the entire high-end sector: revenues rose by 31% to 544 million, with double-digit growth in all geographical areas and in every sales channel. Already in mid-July, in light of the sales data alone, the estimates for the whole of 2023 had been raised from the +15% assumed after the data for the first quarter, to a range between +17 and +19%.

Profitability grows

Yesterday, with the approval of the profitability indices, the estimate for 2023 was confirmed at +19%, which would bring the annual turnover from 920 million in 2022 to almost 1.1 billion. However, Brunello Cucinelli has shown it on several occasions that the general picture and the medium and long-term future of the company he created are more interested than the detail of the quarterly numbers. Commenting on the half-yearly data, he recalled the environmental sustainability objectives already achieved (in advance) and those that project towards 2050. Objectives that are possible also thanks to the economic sustainability of the company, as demonstrated by the profitability indices. Ebit grew by 51.8% to 87.7 million, with a margin of 16.1% on turnover (it was 13.9% as at 30 June 2022); net income rose by 31.9% to 66.7 million, with a margin of 12.3%. Against 34.9 million investments, reads the note released yesterday, the balance sheet structure remains solid and the characteristic net financial debt (i.e. excluding financial payables for leasing) as at 30 June 2023 was 38.6 million (they were 63.8 million at the end of the first half of last year).

New possible scenarios

In the last two months, luxury has stood out for several M&As, from the acquisition of a 30% stake in Valentino by Kering for 1.7 billion euros to that of Capri Holding (which owns Versace in its portfolio) completed by the American group Tapestry for 8.5 billion dollars. Now that Cucinelli is starting to be one of the (few) Italian fashion “one billion companies”, he could think of other operations, but to strengthen the supply chain, perhaps on the model of the one signed with Chanel in May to have a share in the Cariaggi wool mill (24.5% each). It is still M&A, but with a different logic from the maxi operations of Kering and Tapestry: the aim is not (only) to have greater critical mass, but to lay the foundations for sustainable growth, i.e. one that does not occur at the expense of quality, always an “obsession” with Brunello Cucinelli (and with Chanel).

