CULLAN – Songs Of Saints & Reivers

CULLAN – Songs Of Saints & Reivers

COOLAN
Songs Of Saints & Reivers
(Progressive | Folk Rock | Post Hardcore)

Label: DIY
Format: (EP)

Release: 12.09.2023

The quintet CULANN from Irvine, located in Ayrshire, Scotland, has been active for a good 15 years and can already record two albums, with “The Great Ecumene”, released in 2019, certainly attracting attention. Now the Scots are releasing the EP “Songs Of Saints & Revivers”, which is thematically and musically based on the folkloric history of their homeland.

The opening “Rovers” is about the Viking looting that is said to have taken place on the coast there. Musically, the band is reminiscent of DREDG of the “El Cielo” or “Catch With Out Arms” era, especially because of singer PJ Kelly’s excellent and versatile voice, or when the men unpack the powerful post-hardcore riffs BLACK PEAKS unfortunately faded far too early.

In “City Eternal”, not only does the keyboard play a major role, but you also move along a much more folk-rock path and in general all the songs have a rock ‘n’ roll atmosphere due to the harmonious use of keys. “Saint Andrews” comes out of the speakers much harder and reminds me, at least a little, of the great HARBOR LIGHTS.

With the more than successful EP “Songs Of Saints & Revivers”, CULANN once again underline that they are a criminally underrated band that actually deserve a much larger audience, and hopefully that will change in the foreseeable future. Fans of the troops mentioned can actually access it without watching it, and a heavy (listening) recommendation for everyone else.

Tracklist „Songs Of Saints & Reivers“

1. Rovers
2. City Eternal
3. Saint Andrew
4. Heart Of The Sea
Total playing time: 19:32

Band-Links:

