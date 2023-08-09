Home » Cultural appropriation, ugly beauty, English poet-martyrs, Polish cinema
Cultural appropriation, ugly beauty, English poet-martyrs, Polish cinema

Cultural appropriation, ugly beauty, English poet-martyrs, Polish cinema

Aug 9, 2023

Looking back at highlights from past episodes of the Catholic
Culture Podcast and Criteria: The Catholic Film Podcast. Full
episodes below:

CCP Ep. 63—Beauty Revealing Being (Vision of the Soul Pt.
II)—James Matthew Wilson https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/ep-63-beauty-revealing-being-vision-soul-pt-2-james-matthew-wilson/

CCP Ep. 69 – The Poetry of the English Martyrs – Benedict
Whalen https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/ep-69-poetry-english-martyrs-benedict-whalen/

CCP Ep. 70 – The Flannery-Haunted World – Joshua
Hren https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/ep-70-reviving-catholic-literary-tradition-joshua-hren-john-emmet-clarke/

Criteria – Decalogue: One (1988) https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/decalogue-one-1988/

DONATE to make this show possible! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

Go to Catholic Culture’s website for tons of written content,
including news, articles, liturgical year info, and a vast library
of documents: https://www.catholicculture.org

See also  brutal assault and threats with a weapon against a woman in the northern area of ​​Roca

