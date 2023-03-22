Cultural organizations that regularly organize artistic and creative activities and/or those that have the capacity to carry out an international artistic and cultural residency project are eligible to apply.

The call provides financial support for organizations and individual artists who are registered as legal entities and wish to host international artists and cultural workers for a residency project. This call is for hosts who are active in the following areas:

architecture

cultural heritage

design and fashion design

literary translation

Music

Performing Arts

Visual arts

The application process is divided into two phases:

the choice of hosts

the confirmation of the invited artists, cultural workers and cultural professionals selected by the hosts

Criteria for Participation

In order to apply, you must

be a representative of an organization or a person registered as a legal person

Organize activities related to at least one of the above areas

regularly organize artistic and cultural activities or/and have the capacity (ie premises, services, staff and supervision) to carry out an artistic and cultural residency project

invite at least one and at most five artists to participate in the residency project who are legally resident in at least one other Creative Europe country

The project must last a minimum of 22 days and a maximum of 300 days.

The hosts should all participate in the residency project at the same time and for the same duration.

The residency project and the stay of the individuals must be uninterrupted.

Each host must be present at the host’s premises and spend at least 70% of their time working on their residency project.

Schedule for the application process

Die submission deadline this first tender for residency houses ends on June 15, 202311:59 p.m. CET (Central European Time).

In order to fill out the online application form, applicants must first create an account on the Goethe application portal.

At the end of July 2023, the applicants whose residency project was selected will be selected by the Goethe-Institut, which is responsible for Culture Moves Europe responsible organization, informed and invited to proceed with the selection of the artists participating in their projects.

Selected hosts have one year from the date of signature of the grant agreement to complete their project.

inclusion and sustainability

Culture Moves Europe will provide special support to people with disabilities and people caring for children. Special support will also be given to those traveling to and from the EU’s overseas countries and territories and outermost regions. The call for applications for visiting stays aims to ensure a balance between the gender and the geographical distribution of the fellows.

Culture Moves Europe is also committed to working in a sustainable and environmentally conscious manner.

Links:

Creative Europe (2021 – 2027)

Culture Moves Europe