Culture, Sangiuliano: "The environment is also in works of art, activists must be contained"

Culture, Sangiuliano: "The environment is also in works of art, activists must be contained"

«The notion of environment does not only include lakes and rivers but also everything that has been produced in centuries of history» such as a painting or a tower. A heritage that must be protected and handed down. This was stated by the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano, during the inauguration ceremony of the 2022/2023 academic year of the Lumsa University, the 83rd of the University’s activity.

The owner of via del Collegio Romano replied to a student in Digital Marketing and Communication, who asked him about the environmental movement which «in becoming the promoter of an ideology is implementing strategies aimed at damaging the cultural heritage of the various nations , as well as ours”.

«These behaviors must be curbed», said the minister according to whom «the issue of environmental conservation is central because our survival as individuals is linked to it. So it’s an extremely noble theme.”

For the minister, however, the environmental movement “is deeply mistaken in the ways in which it wants to safeguard this noble objective, that of conserving the environment, because in its notion we must not only include rivers, lakes, the sea and the mountains, which are a very important thing that we must preserve. In fact, the notion of environment also includes everything that has been produced over the centuries by humanity».

For Sangiuliano, for example, «in the room there are the towers and arches of which Leopardi speaks. Works such as an important painting by Caravaggio or a painting from the twentieth century are part of the environment. To date these actions have had very limited effects, but there is always the fear that someone, sometimes, could make a mistake. I don’t think this is a useful way of testifying the will to preserve the environment because it is being damaged. It is therefore clear that these behaviors must be contained,” concluded Sangiuliano.

