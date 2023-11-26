Customer Rejected Refund for Reserved Year of the Dragon Commemorative Coins.

Ms. Qiu’s Unsuccessful Attempt to Cancel Reservation for Year of the Dragon Commemorative Coins

Recently, consumer Ms. Qiu reported to The Paper Quality Complaint Platform that she reserved 4 sets of Year of the Dragon commemorative coins on the UnionPay app and paid a total of 10,200 yuan. However, after making the reservation, because her family member was hospitalized and needed money urgently, she contacted the platform many times, hoping to cancel the reservation and get a refund, but was rejected.

“In response to the above situation, on November 23, a reporter from The Paper contacted the customer service staff of the Cloud QuickPass App. The customer service said that the platform will initiate a pre-authorization freeze when making an appointment. After winning the lottery, the system will automatically deduct the payment. The product has been processed on the appointment interface. A reminder that once an appointment is made, it cannot be canceled. “Because commemorative coins are also precious metals and are special commodities, once the order is paid, the principle of no refunds and no returns will be followed.” Regarding Ms. Qiu’s special situation, customer service responded that they could only wait for the winning result. If not, the reservation amount could be refunded.”

Ms. Qiu made an appointment for four sets of commemorative coins, and full payment is required for each set. “At that time, I thought this commemorative coin was quite interesting. I had never bought one before, so I wanted to buy some as a souvenir.” After the reservation opened on November 17, in order to increase the winning rate, Ms. Qiu made a total of four purchases on the UnionPay app. For reservations, full payment is required for each reservation, so a total of 10,200 yuan was paid. According to the platform regulations, reservations will close at 17:00 on November 23, and the winning results will be announced at 10:30 on November 24.

Ms. Qiu said that after she made the reservation, on November 19, an elderly person at home suddenly fell ill and was treated in the hospital and needed money urgently. She contacted the customer service of the UnionPay app many times, hoping to cancel the reservation for the commemorative coins and return the reservation. However, the customer service refused to refund the product on the grounds that the product could not be canceled during the reservation stage.

The Paper reporter saw a prompt on the reservation interface for the Year of the Dragon commemorative coins: Due to the special nature of heavy metal commemorative coins, once the reservation order is submitted, the order cannot be canceled, and the order cannot be returned or refunded after winning the lottery. “This product has no customization, and it is in the reservation stage. Why can’t it be canceled? Isn’t this an overbearing clause?” Ms. Qiu said.

On November 24, Ms. Qiu told The Paper that all four sets of Dragon Year commemorative coins she had reserved had been successful. She applied for a refund from the platform before delivery, but was also rejected.

In this regard, the customer service staff of the UnionPay app said that the platform will initiate a pre-authorization freeze when making a reservation, and the system will automatically deduct the payment after winning the lottery. Since the commemorative coins are precious metals and are special commodities, once the product is reserved, it will not be refunded or returned. The platform does not support cancellation or modification of the delivery address. The platform has prompted the user through a pop-up window before purchasing, and the user can only purchase after confirmation.

