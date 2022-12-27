Home Entertainment Customers make complaints about watching “Avatar 2” and need 30 yuan to buy 3D glasses. Why should they buy 3D glasses?
Customers make complaints about watching “Avatar 2” and need 30 yuan to buy 3D glasses. Why should they buy 3D glasses?

Customers make complaints about watching “Avatar 2” and need 30 yuan to buy 3D glasses. Why should they buy 3D glasses?

Customers make complaints about watching “Avatar 2” and need 30 yuan to buy 3D glasses, so why buy it is very unreasonable: theater response

Have you gone to the cinema to watch “Avatar 2”, did you also encounter the following uncomfortable scene?

Recently, Suzhou, Anhui. Some citizens said that when watching “Avatar 2” on December 18, they were asked to buy 3D glasses for 30 yuan before they could enter the venue.

In this regard, the theater clerk said that it used to be sold for 15 yuan a pair, but now it sells for 5 yuan a pair, and the theater can also provide it for free, but for safety reasons, it is recommended that new consumers bring their own or buy it.

This matter has also sparked heated discussions among netizens. Some netizens said that I bought a pair and used it for five years. I just bring it with me whenever I want to watch 3D. It is clean. I bought clip-on 3D glasses online, which happened to clip on my on myopia.

Some netizens said that it is very unreasonable! Customers should have the right to choose to buy or not to buy by themselves, and if glasses cannot be provided, they should inform customers in advance by text message or phone within a reasonable time that they need to prepare or buy by themselves. The act of peddling 3D glasses in movie theaters is a kind of forced buying and selling, which seriously violates consumers’ right to purchase independently.

