Customs ordered the preventive suspension of 59 exporters for not liquidating foreign currency

The General Directorate of Customs opened disciplinary proceedings and suspended preventively to 59 exporting companiesafter having detected that they did not liquidate the currencies after selling their merchandise abroad.

The deadlines to liquidate the currencies range from 15 days from the shipment permit (soybean) to 180 days (regional economies), existing cases of 365 days, but always with a maximum of 60 days for operations between related companies.

Based on analysis and systemic cross-references of the export operations of certain products, Customs found “inconsistencies and irregularities” in its operations, the agency said in a statement.

The entity detected that many exporters they did not settle the currencies before the Central Bank (BCRA) and they left these amounts abroad or converted them at the spot exchange rate with settlement.

“This demonstrates a systematic behavior of these inconsistent exports that, after the corresponding legal deadlines have expired, they do not make the due income of foreign currency seriously affecting the reserves of the Central Bank”, indicated from the General Directorate of Customs according to what was published by the agency telam.

“Export operations continue to be carried out for relevant sums, which also generates unfair competition in each of the areas in which they operate,” they added from the government public office.

“We are going through the worst drought since 1922 to datesoybean production is estimated at only 23 million tons, and the lack of efficient controls regarding false export companies led to an exponential growth of “folders” that simulate export operations to leave dollars abroad without liquidation. Our objective is to defend the reserves for the national industry and the generation of employment”, affirmed the Director General of Customs, Guillermo Michel.

Among the merchandise used for the maneuver are oils, fats, grains, garlic, meat, onions, cereals, fruits, vegetables, wheat flour, wool, leather, fish, beans, tobacco, and grapes.

The operations were detected through an early warning system, implemented last November through General Instruction 7, which, precisely, seeks to avoid the use of said “folders” and companies without economic substance created to carry out irregular operations.

The Federal Justice supported the actions of Customs in the case initiated by a company from Entre Ríos that filed an amparo action to declare the unconstitutionality and inapplicability of GENERAL INSTRUCTION No. 7/2022 DGA.

Despite this, and endorsing the position of Customs, Federal Court No. 1 of Rosario decided not to accept the precautionary measure requested by the company, endorsing the official position.

On the other hand, Customs issued IG 07/2022 (DGA) establishing guidelines to be followed in those cases in which exporters do not make the timely entry of foreign currency, establishing that, if effective non-compliance is verified, the agent in charge of the registry will intimate to the exporter so that, within a period of 10 days, he proceeds to liquidate the corresponding currencies or to guarantee their entry (surety bond) or, if these requirements are not met, suspension as an Exporter from the Customs Registry.

