“Cute Detective Detective 3” starts broadcasting today Honglei Sun’s “Hurricane” men’s group two generations of social people have a fight jqknews

The third season of iQIYI’s first national IP immersive reasoning reality show “Cute Detective Detective” will premiere at 8 o’clock tonight. The program is scheduled to start on April 28 and will be updated every Friday at 8 pm. Its leading film has been launched at 12 noon today.

The first issue of the third season of “Cute Detective Detective” ushered in the theme of “Hurricane”. Li Jian played by Li Xiang, Feng Bing played by Lao Mo, and Song Jiateng played by Mazi will continue their relationship with the audience with the characters in the play. There is also a mini version of the crazy donkey played by Song Xiaobao, Xu Zhisheng’s version of “Gao Qisheng”, a quiet version of sister-in-law “Ning Shuting”, and new characters such as “Lei Ge”, “Secretary Tao”, “Na Reporter” and “Na Mohong” debut.

The first issue of “Moe Detective 3” highly restores the IP of “Hurricane” and heals the audience’s uneasiness

“A vicious traffic hit-and-run incident occurred in Jinghai City. The victim died on the spot, and the driver is still fleeing.” After the announcement, the camera turned, and Lao Mo was skillfully killing fish in the vegetable market with a serious expression. Lao Lao came on the stage with firm and powerful steps, and Li Xiang, Tang Xiaohu, Mazi and others were also involved in this case one after another.

In 2023, the suspenseful drama “Hurricane”, which was a blockbuster at the beginning of the year and caused heated discussions on viral spread, finally ushered in “after-sales service” in the third season of “Cute Detective Detective”. In this episode of the program, the classic scenes in the play such as Lao Mo eating a lollipop and the crazy donkey “Michael Jackson” dance steps will be restored again; Li Xiang, Tang Xiaohu and others will also resume their respective roles and continue to “go wild” in the new plot; And Li Xiang, who regretted being offline in the original plot, finally has a new ending.

In addition to satisfying the audience’s after-sales experience of watching dramas and healing the audience’s uneasiness, when the suspenseful IP meets the detective and decryption game, the sense of adventure and brain-burning experience will be upgraded again. In the first episode of the program, the Qiangsheng Group, Xinshuai Group, and the Ring Team camp will be divided into three teams, shuttle through the vegetable market, Mang Village and other scenes, and there will be frozen fish, “Qiangsheng Group Engineering Contract” signed by Gao Qiqiang and other props as Crucial clues emerge. The third season of “Cute Detective Detective” highly restores film and television IP in terms of characters, plots, and scenes, creating exciting scenes of murder pursuits, confusing truth about crimes, and undercover traps that cannot be guarded against. Let the audience follow the guests to break through the layers of fog and feel the adventurous journey that is about to start.

There will be lots of laughter at the filming meeting, and the “Happiness” of “Moe Detective 3” is waiting for you to experience

The wonderful continuation of the popular IP has released the signal that the third season of “Moe Detective Detective” will explode at the beginning. The wonderful chemical reaction between the seven members of the Mengtan Family 3.0 established the “happy” tone of the show.

Each of the seven domestic entertainers has a stalk, and any combination can create a spark of interest. For example, in the pilot film, the eldest sister’s head is quiet and “megatronic”, and Huang Zitao and Sun Honglei instantly become younger brothers as soon as they appear on the scene. But in the feature film game, Tranquility, who was stunned throughout the whole process, became the “simplest” one; no one thought that Nazha turned out to be Sun Honglei’s loyal fan girl, and was so excited to record the show with the idol that she shed tears. Worship is worship, and Nazha chases stars rationally and expresses her resolute non-alignment. Members of the Mengtan family with different personalities and different responsibilities will also take the audience on a happy journey in future themed stories.

On the afternoon of April 27th, the third season of “Cute Detective Detective” and Shuiyu Tangquan jointly held a large-scale offline media viewing event with the theme of “Happy Duckling Soup”. The media attended the event and watched the highlights of the program. In order to improve the on-site interactive experience of the media, the host “Happy Duck” placed three undercover agents under the stage. While watching the film, the media watched the film while paying attention to the changes around them, and experienced a hilarious and mysterious film watching activity together.

“The plot is hard to guard against, the reversal of the script is wonderful, and the form of activities is interesting”

“The chemistry of the guests this season is wonderful, and the performance of the crew of “Hurricane” is very personal.”

“The focus is on a joke, Huang Zitao, Nazha, and Tranquility can’t make up the same mind”

At the scene of the movie watching, laughter kept coming and going, and the output of intensive jokes made friends in the media say that the whole program was seamless. What content does the feature film show? Let the media friends give such a high evaluation? On April 28 at 8:00 pm, IQIYI will be locked, and the boy group “Hurricane” will have a confrontation with the Meng Tan family. Who is the undercover agent and who is the real murderer? A confusing and suspenseful adventure is about to begin.

[

责编：杨帆 ]