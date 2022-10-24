Article source: Health and Beauty WeChat Official Account

Original title: Cute wind VS high cold wind, the secret of making makeup naturally melt into sweetness!

Author: HB

Naturally adding a touch of “sweet” “Ath-flow” to makeup has become the latest beauty trend! In this issue, we will discuss how to increase the sweetness of makeup from the two styles of cute style and high cold style!

I still love pink! Then you need to master the makeup method to make the makeup “sweet but not greasy”. If the makeup on all parts is round, it will look too sweet. You can paint pink into a square to neutralize the sweetness value.

The eyes, cheeks, and lips are decorated with different shades of pink to create an elegant and fashionable image. This year’s new look, a soft-textured, ambiguous shade of pink or dirty pink, is the right choice for an “Ath-flow” look.

Pink with a high sweetness coefficient can also reap the aura of “Ath-flow” by changing the application method. The point is to apply “square” instead of “round” when applying. Having pink on both the upper and lower lids would be too exaggerated, so keep the lower lids nude.

Apply the dark color to the upper eyelid in a large area, apply it in a square shape to the position under the eyebrows, and then layer a thin layer of the light color in the same position.

Brows are neatly groomed and coloured for a stylish brow look. Sweep roughly with reddish-brown brow powder for a light texture.

Eyes and lips are painted very “cute”, blush can be conservative. Apply a brown that blends with your skin tone. For mature women whose face is prone to sagging, not wearing blush is a taboo. It looks sweet and lovely when applied lightly.

Apply brown blush with a brush from outside to inside. Pay attention to the slender blush shape. It can also create a slight blood and shadow effect.

The thickness of the lips is uniform up and down, and the overall shape of the lips is full and round, which looks cute and playful. Opt for a matte nude beige lipstick for mature women to keep the look from being too sweet, looking healthy and having an “Ath-flow” style. When using colors with ambiguous tones, the outlines should be clearly drawn.

Apply the thick side of the upper and lower lips first, and apply it directly to the lip shape, and then apply the thin side, and adjust the thickness to be consistent with the other side. Start from the peak of the lip and draw the outline of the lip.

Lift sagging mouth corners with highlights

The drooping corners of the mouth also make the lip contour appear larger. Before applying lipstick, brighten the skin under the corners of the mouth. Don’t use highlighter, you can use concealer, and you can get better coverage.

Those who are not good at painting cute colors can also challenge the sweet style! Cool tones tend to look very heroic, but when you apply makeup, you only need to draw a rounded feeling to exude a touch of sweetness. While it doesn’t have the lusciousness of warm tones, its moist texture more than makes up for it. If the makeup of eyeliner and eyelashes is too restrained, the high-cold temperament will immediately increase, so pay special attention.

Find the right eye shadow application method, you can draw round and lovely eye makeup. Many people often face the problem of drooping eye tips due to aging. When applying eye shadow, it is slightly close to the inner side of the eyelid, which can increase the roundness of the eyes. Bright brown with a little yellow is more suitable for eyebrows, and the effect is better than red.

Smooth out your brows with a brow tint that’s slightly lighter than your hair color. Applying the mascara close to the inside adds a luscious feel.

The brown eye shadow smear area is slightly larger than the width of the double eyelid, and the side of the eye corner should be smeared in a large area. Just layer a layer of grey eyeshadow on the inside of your upper lid and your eyes will be rounded and lovely.

If you want a cool-toned look that doesn’t look too stylish, a healthy rosy complexion is essential. A shadow blush that blends in with the skin, don’t just slap it on the center of the cheek, but apply it on a large area, so that it can show the complexion and look cute and charming.

Choose a blush with high transparency, strong color rendering, and not easy to be cloudy, which will be very suitable for mature skin that is prone to dullness. The texture is light and moist, and the color is naturally bright.

Matte lips look too heroic, you can apply a little lip gloss. After applying lipstick, just dab the lip gloss stick on the lower lip a few times to adjust the color. It would look old-school if painted both top and bottom.

Eyelid sagging problem is fixed with grey eyeliner

If you are concerned about sagging eyelids, you can draw the inner eyeliner from the corner of the eye to the tip of the eye. Gray looks more natural than black and tan.

