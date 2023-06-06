Cuti Romero’s Tottenham surprised everyone and hired an Australian coach

Ange Postecoglou was hired as the new technician for Tottenhamin the club’s latest move from the Premier League after another turbulent season

The Australian coach, who has just won the treble of titles with Celtic in Scotland, is the fourth permanent coach to be hired since the departure of Mauricio Pochettino in 2019, and will have the task of turning the tide for Spurs after 15 years without raising a trophy.

He signed for four years to follow in the footsteps of José Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte, all of whom had short careers at the London club.

“Ange brings a positive mindset and fast, attacking style of play,” Tottenham chief executive Daniel Levy said. “He has a strong track record of player development and understands the importance of the academy link, all of which are important to our club.

“We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the upcoming season,” he added.

Tottenham are confident Postecoglou will be able to emulate the success of his two seasons at Celtic, where he won five trophies: two league trophies, the Scottish Cup and two League Cups.

57-year-old Postecoglou was born in Greece and grew up in Australia. He previously managed the Australian national team and the Japanese club Yokohama F. Marinos. He is famous for speaking openly with the press and his players, and having a clear vision of football.

Postecoglou arrives at Tottenham at the end of a season in which Spurs failed to qualify for the European Cup for the first time since 2009.

One of Postecoglou’s first tasks at his new club will be to try to convince Harry Kane to stay at the club.

The English striker has one year left on his contract and his name has been on Manchester United and Real Madrid’s wish lists this summer.