Source Title: Cutie Duo officially announces Wu Lei as the brand spokesperson

On April 20, the young actor Wu Lei, an ice cream brand owned by Heluxue, was officially announced as its brand spokesperson, and co-branded Pokémon to launch a new mini-cute product, injecting cuteness into the upcoming summer. Wu Lei is a popular young actor. He is handsome and talented. He is affectionately called "Brother Sanshi" by the public. In 2018, Wu Lei once endorsed how cute and awesome, cheering for everyone with energetic sports. This time Lei Wu returned as the spokesperson, not only showing everyone the sunny and lively image of "eating cute and growing up" all the way, but also joining hands with cute and cute images to perfectly release the super vitality charm. It is worth mentioning that in the recent popular film and television drama "It's Just Love" starring Wu Lei, a new cute and peachy rabbit also appeared. Coupled with Wu Lei's bright smile and sweet plot, it attracted a large number of fans Positive response. While officially announcing Wu Lei's endorsement, Cutedo also prepared a mysterious surprise. This time, Mini Cute is a continuation of the joint cooperation with the world-renowned IP Pokémon. Consumers can randomly get a super cute Pokémon mini doll in each box of the co-branded Mini Cute, including Slowpoke, Pikachu, Pogaman, Kodak, Frogseed, and Ibrahimovic are full of childhood memories, bringing lovely surprises to fans and friends. A box of ten mini cutie Pokémon joint models, with double flavors, satisfying different delicious tastes at once. The smooth ice cream is paired with a cute and well-baked super-crunchy cone, and the last bite of chocolate tastes sharp, which is full of surprises and endless aftertaste. The newly launched White Peach & Rose flavor in 2023 is cute and soft, with a sweet and sour white peach flavor topping sauce, it is a fresh and delicious must-try this summer! In addition, there are vanilla & chocolate flavors with fresh vanilla, mellow milky aroma, and rich cocoa aroma; fruity, fresh and sweet blueberry & strawberry flavors that remind people of the beautiful youthful years; both thick and fruity yogurt flavors The grains are crisp, and you can't help but taste the yogurt & mango flavor. With a small body, you can satisfy your hunger in one bite, and share delicious food anytime, anywhere. The mini cute series not only pays attention to the taste and quality of the product itself, but also integrates the classic elements of Pokémon into it, attracting the attention of fans with its cute and interesting image. Cute and more will join hands with Wu Lei and Pokémon to bring more cuteness and deliciousness to this hot summer! About Heluxue Heluxue is a global ice cream manufacturer. Heluxue entered China in 1993; it first started production in Beijing in 1994; it continued to put into production in Taicang in 1995. Since then, brands such as Kaiduo, Magnum, and Melaleuca Snow have been launched one after another, bringing you a series of delicious and high-quality ice cream products. In 2020, Unilever will upgrade and build a new food production base. In 2021, the Jiangsu Taicang production base will be rated as the world's first "lighthouse factory" in the ice cream industry.

About Heluxue

Heluxue is a global ice cream manufacturer. Heluxue entered China in 1993; it first started production in Beijing in 1994; it continued to put into production in Taicang in 1995. Since then, brands such as Kaiduo, Magnum, and Melaleuca Snow have been launched one after another, bringing you a series of delicious and high-quality ice cream products. In 2020, Unilever will upgrade and build a new food production base. In 2021, the Jiangsu Taicang production base will be rated as the world‘s first “lighthouse factory” in the ice cream industry.