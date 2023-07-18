CYHRA – Release third single “If I”

With just one month left until the release of CYHRA’s new album The Vertigo Trigger, the Swedes today deliver the album’s third single ‘IF I’.



The melodic metallers around singer Jake E (ex-AMARANTHE) and guitarists Jesper Strömblad (THE HALO EFFECT/ex-IN FLAMES) and Euge Valovirta (ex-SHINING) offer a track full of melodic heaviness, catchy riffs and a distinctive refrain. The track pays homage to the Gothenburg metal scene, which means “IF I” has all the elements for a perfect CYHRA song.

Along with the release of the new single, the Swedes also present a new visualizer video, which can be seen here:

Stream ‘IF I’ HERE:

Vocalist Jake E comments:

“’IF I’ is a song that contains all the influences we all grew up with in the Gothenburg metal scene. Great melodies with a sing-along chorus. The video was shot by ourselves using footage recorded by the band and crew during our 9 show tour of Japan last January.”

Drummer Alex Landenburg adds:

“It’s probably our heaviest track yet and I just can’t get enough of this riff! Pure Gothenburg Metal!”

Guitarist Euge Valovirta about the new song:

“I purposely wrote the song for one of my YouTube videos and people really liked it and asked where they could buy it. I sent it to Jake and he liked it immediately too. He changed the verse and chorus a bit to make it sound more like a Cyhra song and it turned out fantastic. It’s an old-school Gothenburg-style melodic metal song, and the title is a pun on a particular band that was one of the inspirations for the song. It starts with a fantastic drum fill from Alex and after that the cows are out of the barn and running wild. hey yeah!”



Marcus Sunesson adds:

“IF I’ is one of the faster, up-tempo songs on the new album. Cyhra’s way of paying homage to the Gothenburg scene with all the gorgeous melodies and riffs. A real banger and a fun song!”

Jesper Strömblad also comments:

„This track is the fastest track we’ve ever written. It’s so much fun to play that we can’t wait to share it with you on stage. See you in the pit!”

You can pre-order the new album The Vertigo Trigger HERE.

Recorded in summer/fall 2022, The Vertigo Trigger is the band’s darkest album to date. The album was entirely self-produced and mixed by guitarist Euge Valovirta, while long-time producer Jacob Hansen handled the mastering. The new album offers fans the classic CYHRA sound, full of the band’s trademarks, but fresh and refined. The Swedes have modernized their songwriting so no CYHRA fan will be disappointed and The Vertigo Trigger is a more than worthy follow up to their first two albums.

And while guitarist Jesper Strömblad is not currently on CYHRA’s live shows, he was instrumental in the album’s writing and recording process. As such, the band can’t wait for his return once he’s ready again.

„The Vertigo Trigger“ Tracklist

01. Ready To Rumble

02. Let’s Have My Story Told

03. Live A Little

04. 1.000.000 Fahrenheit

05. Buried Alive

06. The Voice You Need To Hear

07. Life Is A Hurricane

08. If I

09. Fear Of Missing Out

10. Ashlight

11. Too Old For Fairy Tales

CYHRA is:

Jake E – lead vocals

Euge Valovirta – lead guitar (and bass)

Alex Landenburg – drums

Marcus Sunesson – guitars

Jesper Strömblad – guitars (and bass)

Band-Links:

