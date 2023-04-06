Home Entertainment D/Arts Sessions: Practices of Care – mica
On April 27, the Depot in Vienna will start the series as part of its annual focus “Fragile Orders” in cooperation with D/ArtsD/Arts Sessions”. The kick-off event is dedicated to the topic „Practices of Care“.

The new event series D/Arts Sessions takes a closer look at collective and community-based forms of collaboration. The kick-off’s focus is on the aspect of care in connection with artistic work as a practice: In the lecture performance Curating from CureDenise Palmieri levitates a healing vocabulary. She unfolds narratives and aspects of care as a collective practice. The format experiences creates a space in which the difficult conditions of artistic work can be reflected upon in solidarity and mindfulness. Based on these experiences we derive how we would like to use the impulse for our own ways of working.

Denise Palmieri, performer, curator, board member VBKÖVienna
Marissa Lobo, artist, activist, culture gem! vienna

In cooperation with D/Arts. Livestream: https://youtube.com/live/afPKM2op-bo

