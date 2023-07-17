DÅÅTH – Release MORBID ANGEL cover song

DÅÅTH releases another new single! This time they are doing a cover of MORBID ANGELSs “Where the Slime Live” for the best and is now available on all streaming platforms.



DÅÅTH just released their latest digital single, a cover of the Morbid Angel classic Where the Slime Live, featuring a guest guitar solo from Revocation’s Dave Davidson. The track was mixed and mastered by Dave Otero, with artwork by Ryan Wolanski.

Guitarist Eyal Levi had this to say about the cover: “It’s funny to say this because ‘Where The Slime Live’ is an all-time classic, but I feel like people aren’t giving Trey and company the proper credit for the massive impact they’ve had on the development of the had metal. Not that our version of this song would change the world, but if any Morbid Angel song deserves a modern take, this is it. Everything about him is more than durable and presenting him in this way shows just how ahead of their time they were. I hope you enjoy listening to this as much as we enjoy learning and performing this BANGER song!”

Dave Davidson added: “’Where The Slime Live’ is one of my favorite Morbid songs so I was thrilled to be asked to do a solo for this killer cover. Trey has a very unique style, so it was a cool challenge to tap into his vibe and let the lava flow, so to speak. I hope you all enjoy it!”

“As a fan of Dååth since the first demos in 2003, I jumped at the opportunity to work with the band two decades later. They did a perfect job recording Where the Slime Live and I’m really proud of the final mix.” comments Dave Otero.

Dååth entered the studio this week to begin recording their fifth album, due out in 2024 via Metal Blade Records. Eyal had this to say about going into the studio: “I never thought I’d say this, but we’re back in the studio to finish the new Dååth album, which by the way is our strongest album in at least 13 years.”

About the band:

DÅÅTH is an American progressive death metal band from Atlanta, Georgia. The band began their journey in 1999 and were active for just over a decade before going on hiatus in 2011. During this time DÅÅTH released 4 studio albums (Futility – self-released 2004, The Hinderers – Roadrunner Records 2007, The Concealers – Century Media 2009, Dååth – Century Media 2010) and toured worldwide with bands like Dark Funeral, Naglfar, Zyklon, Dragonforce, Goatwhore, Chimaira, Throwdown, Dying Fetus and Devildriver and left a lasting impression on the metal community and its many subgenres. Dååth also snagged a coveted spot at Ozzfest, playing to tens of thousands of fans in outdoor amphitheaters across the US, in addition to the infamous and long-running Summer Slaughter metal tour.

In their time, DÅÅTH managed to garner a huge following around the world with their unique brand of experimental death metal, so it’s not surprising that the metal community was immediately on fire when rumors of their return came up of the band surfaced on the internet. The metal community became more and more enthusiastic as the band members announced new material in their posts. The metal world made it clear that it was ready for the return of one of the strongest progressive death metal bands of the first half of the ’00s.

DÅÅTH are now back with an updated lineup and stronger than ever, which can be heard on new single “No Rest No End”, to be released digitally on February 22nd, 2023 by Metal Blade Records. The track features guest solos by Rafael Trujillo (Obsidious, ex-Obscura, instagram.com/rafaeltrujillo_official) and Spiro Dussias (instagram.com/spirodussias) and was mixed by Jens Bogren (Sepultura, At The Gates, Kreator, Dimmu Borgir), by Mastered by Tony Lindgren (Enslaved, Katatonia, Leprous, Wardruna), with vocal production by Andrew Wade (A Day To Remember, Motionless In White, Wage War) and engineering by John Douglass (Megadeth, Alluvial, The Contortionist). Fans can look forward to the next evolution of Dååth’s melodic and progressive death metal.

DÅÅTH line-up:

Eyal Levi – Guitar – instagram.com/eyalleviurmaudio

Sean Z – Vocals – instagram.com/seanzscreams

Krimh – Drums – instagram.com/_krimh_

Jesse Zuretti – Orchestration, synth, guitar – instagram.com/jessezuretti

Dave Marvuglio – Session bass – instagram.com/davidmarvuglio

