Original title: Dabshiletu’s new song “Midnight Cinema” is launched and the gentle voice directly hits the hearts of the audience

Recently, Dabshiletu’s new song “Midnight Cinema” was officially launched! The song continues the gentle and lyrical style of the past, while Dabshiletu’s signature gentle voice with a sense of story directly hits the hearts of the listeners.

In the gentle melody, Dabu sang with his own gentleness, as if talking to the audience, telling a touching story. The rap part can be retracted and released freely, and the layers are progressive, the feelings of missing are poured out, and the romantic atmosphere is expressed to the extreme, which arouses strong resonance. “Our movie is played twice or three times, and the romantic picture is like we are role-playing.” The lyrics are full of infinite beauty in love. When the prelude sounded, several years of memories were played in front of us like a movie. “Fragmented love can’t evoke someone’s tenderness, I just want to quietly watch you be by your side all the time.” Love doesn’t need vigorous vows, just plain company is enough. Love rises and falls, and romance lasts until death. Only by being in it can it be perfectly interpreted.

Not long ago, Dabshiletu also released his new EP “Radio at Midnight”. Six outstanding works with distinctive styles appeared in the public eye. He embodied the love and persistence of music, and worked hard to move forward regardless of the end point. Dabshiletu hopes that when listening to his songs, everyone can find the ease that everyone belongs to. Let us look forward to his better future and let more people hear his voice.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: