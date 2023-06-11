Dabove begins his cycle at the Institute with a tough test against Racing

If Diego Dabove likes big challenges, the coach has an extremely important one ahead of him. The brand new Instituto DT will debut this Monday in his position when his team receives Racing de Avellaneda in Alta Córdoba from 9:45 p.m.

With just two practices with his new squad, the brand new white-and-red coach will be sitting on the substitute bench with the intention of Gloria adding a victory that will take him out of the relegation zone.

After the hard defeat against Rosario Central, the team lost DT Lucas Bovaglio and also entered an unwanted sector within the table of averages.

For Instituto, the great objective this season is to maintain the category and for that it will be key to add three again soon. And that is why the match against Racing appears as a great possibility in that sense.

In Gloria there are no injured or suspended, so Dabove has his full potential. Taking into account that she only directed two practices, it is clear that the team will not yet have her mark, but she will seek to adjust some pieces and aim at the emotional so that the Institute can straighten the course soon.

In most of his cycles, the DT started on the right foot and hopes that this time will not be the exception. “Hopefully this time we can start with a win. The mood is the first thing that is sought when there is a change of coaching staff. That change of mind. A new voice of command appears, a new methodology appears, the mood is shaken a little and that plus appears that makes you a little better. It is the first part of the changes that one has in his head, ”said the technician days ago in his presentation.

The formation is obviously not confirmed and we will have to wait until the last moment to find out, but taking into account the few days of work it is difficult to think that Dabove will “kick the table.”

In this way, the team will most likely be similar to the formation that Daniel Jiménez used in Jujuy in the Copa Argentina victory with Riestra.

decimated opponent

In front will be Racing, which this Thursday fell 2-1 against Flamengo in Brazil for the Copa Libertados. And that in the Professional League he is 17th, with just one point more than Gloria.

The truth is that Fernando Gago’s team will come to Alta Córdoba with many casualties, since they will not have three players called up to different South American teams: Gabriel Arias (Chile), Matías Rojas (Paraguay) and Paolo Guerrero (Peru).

In addition, the defender Leonardo Sigali has a muscular injury in the right anterior rectus, suffered on Thursday in Rio de Janeiro.

In any case, Racing has a squad with good variations and surely Gago will put a very careful rival on the field.

This Monday’s match will be refereed by Silvio Trucco and can be seen live through the paid signal of TNT Sports.

After this match, Instituto will have a fixture with other matches that appear to be complicated: on Thursday 22, they will visit the leader River from 7:45 p.m. and then they will receive Belgrano in another of our soccer classics.

Probable formations of Institute and Racing

Institute: Jorge Carranza; Juan Franco, Fernando Alarcón, Leonel Mosevich and Sebastián Corda; Gabriel Graciani, Roberto Bochi or Franco Watson, Nicolás Linares and Gastón Lodico; Santiago Rodriguez and Adrian Martinez. DT: Diego Dabove.

Racing: Matthias Tagliamonte; Facundo Mura, Jonathan Galvan, Gonzalo Piovi and Gabriel Rojas; Nicholas Oroz, Hannibal Moreno and Jonathan Gomez; Gabriel Hauche, Maximiliano Romero or Nicholas Reniero and Baltasar Rodriguez or Juan Nardoni. DT: Fernando Gago.

Time: 21.45

TV: TNT Sports

Referee: Silvio Trucco