Loopmasters presents Dabro Music’s latest sample pack, Cyberscape: Cinematic Kit, a collection of structural kits designed to soundtrack short films, video game projects, or any other multimedia use, including genres such as sci-fi stories, cyberpunk, horror, and more.

A universal loop and structure kit is waiting for you! Loops are tempo-locked at 85-114 BPM, while the Structure Kit is perfect for video, film and game music and sound design.

Cyberscape: Cinematic Kit contains nine dark and tense structural kits (WAV stem and Loop) that can create or accentuate the terrifying atmosphere that is happening on screen – helping listeners sink into the abyss of despair and hopelessness. Hypnotic bedding, textured bass and melancholy percussion will complement images of icy emptiness, endless expanses, neon-lit urban mazes and soulless cyberspace images. The total size is 1.44GB!

The sample pack is priced at £14.95, and the contents can also be sold separately for £4.95.

https://www.loopmasters.com/labels/87-DABRO-Music?a_aid=4af297e055206

