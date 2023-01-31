Home Entertainment Dacia, records and endless challenges. The Italy manager, Guido Tocci, speaks
Entertainment

Dacia, records and endless challenges. The Italy manager, Guido Tocci, speaks

by admin
Dacia, records and endless challenges. The Italy manager, Guido Tocci, speaks

MILAN – 2022 was a record year for Dacia Italia: a brand that has been able to keep up with the times, adapting to new mobility needs, without – however – losing sight of its own peculiarities. “Best value for money” is a bit the leit-leitmotif of Dacia’s DNA which is committed to providing its customers with essential cars, but always attentive to design, which at the same time can represent the best value for the market /price.

By virtue of these characteristics, last year Dacia managed to conquer a market share, among private individuals, equal to 8.3%, positioning itself as the third best-selling foreign brand, precisely among private individuals themselves.

“With the record performances of 2022, Dacia affirms its maturity in the Italian market – said Guido Tocci Managing Director Dacia Italia – Beyond the more than positive results, customers today recognize our value and appreciate our simple and transparent, in addition to our offer of modern cars that meet the real needs of those who enter our dealerships. Sandero, an intelligent and essential car, never ceases to give us satisfaction and earns the title of the best-selling foreign car in the car market. 2023 starts off in the right gear, we have launched the Hybrid 140 engine on the Jogger, upgraded the Spring engine which is now available with the Electric 65 engine and we are gradually working to complete the transition to the new visual identity in Dacia dealerships throughout Italy. a renewed look that will strengthen our image”.

See also  Netflix's "Three-Body Problem" adds new cast members: Zhao Jialing, Game of Thrones actors and more - Video Site - Netflix

You may also like

“The Three-Body Problem” CCTV hit Wang Ziwen: The...

Nephew starred in Uncle MJ biopic to start...

Luhan posted a video of playing at a...

“Manjianghong” is a heroic hymn for a small...

Planetary engines, space elevators… How domestic sci-fi embraces...

Bandai Namco Trendy Play Party 2023 —— Uto...

A woman buys a movie ticket and finds...

MARINE SERRE released a new 2023 autumn and...

The cast of the original author of the...

NAMESAKE released the new AW23 series SILK ROAD

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy