Dacia Sandero and Tesla Model Y continue the race and dominate the European ranking of best-selling cars in May

ROME – Dacia Sandero and Tesla Model Y race in Europe. According to the data of the usual market analysis compiled by Jato Dynamics, the sedan of the Romanian brand belonging to the Renault Group sold 21,745 units on the Continent in May, positioning itself as the best seller in the ranking of the most requested cars and registering an increase of 78 % compared to the same period last year. While Elon Musk’s American battery-powered SUV counted 21,530 units in the fifth month of the year, positioning itself in second place in the top ten for a four-digit growth of 1,838%, which allowed Tesla to conquer a share of the European market 2.63 against 0.15 in May 2022.

“In parallel with the Model Y which plays its role in the high-end electric vehicle segments, the Sandero continues to grow in the low-end internal combustion segments,” explained Felipe Munoz, Global Automotive Analyst & PR at JATO Dynamics.

Referring then in detail to the total market trend in Europe, Munoz underlined how, although the total volumes have not yet been brought back to pre-pandemic levels, registrations increased by 18% in May to over 1.116 million units, bringing the total to 5.3 million (+17%).

This is mainly thanks to the SUVs, which continue to drive the recovery of the sector and where the performance of newly arrived models stand out: including the Alfa Romeo Tonale (3,240 units) which today accounts for 69% of the Alfa Romeo’s monthly volumes. In addition to the increase in requests for electric cars, which arrived in May in the Old Continent with 169,091 registrations for a year-on-year increase of 65% and a share of 15%. With the Tesla Model Y, by far the best-selling in the category, followed by number of plates by the Volkswagen ID.4 (8,543 units +103%), by the MG4 (6,310 units), by the Tesla Model 3 (6,204 units) and by the Fiat New 500 (6,073 units).

