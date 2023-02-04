ROME – The “low cost” electric Dacia Spring continues to break records, having just been declared the overall winner of the Green Ncap tests for cars with the least impact on the environment in 2022. The 100% electric compact from the Romanian house of the Renault group , obtained an overall rating of five stars, surpassing other much more famous colleagues such as the Tesla Model 3 and the Cupra Born.

The Dacia Spring, as well as the other electric vehicles, obtained the highest scores in the Clean Air Index, in the Greenhouse Gas Index, and an excellent 9.8 in the Energy Efficiency Index, also achieving maximum marks in three out of four tests , with an energy consumption lower than the maximum score threshold of Green Ncap. According to the analysis of the association’s specialists, 89% of the energy drawn from the electricity grid is available at the battery output, a result which underlines an efficient charging and discharging process.

The test results demonstrate that the Spring is an environmentally friendly car, not only due to the absence of local polluting emissions, but also due to its low energy consumption. In detail, the Dacia Spring obtained an overall score of 9.9, followed by the Tesla Model 3 (9.8), Nio eT7, Renault Megane E-Tech and Cupra Born (9.6).

The Audi Q4 e-Tron and Hyundai Ioniq 5 also had five-star performance, but energy efficiency results made the difference in the total score. “With this extraordinary result, Dacia Spring sets a standard for the industry – said Aleksandar Damyanov, technical manager of Green Ncap – Euro Ncap hopes that the Romanian company will make the same long-term commitment in terms of safety”. “The test results, in fact, could be even more exceptional – added Aled Williams, director of the Euro NCAP program – and provide consumers with an ideal purchase choice, offering performance both in terms of sustainability and safety”.

The first round of tests by the independent body in 2023 also examined three petrol cars, namely Kia Picanto (3-star rating), BMW 2-series Active Tourer (2.5 stars), Volkswagen Touran (2 stars) and a diesel, the Opel/Vauxhall Mokka (3 stars). Green Ncap offers consumers the results of its tests on the environmental performance of the cars on sale, promoting vehicles with the least impact on the environment through a star rating system and from this year the German Dekra is also among its members. (Maurilio Rigo)